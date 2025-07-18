3 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be a must-watch show. WWE has already announced that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof as part of a contract signing segment.Additionally, this edition of the Friday Night Show will officially kick off the road to SummerSlam 2025. In this article, we will discuss three ways the company could end WWE SmackDown this week.#3. John Cena &amp; Cody Rhodes might brawl to end the showOne of the potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight could see John Cena and Cody Rhodes getting engaged in a massive brawl. We are only a few weeks away from SummerSlam, and WWE surely wants to build more buzz for the Cena vs. Rhodes rematch.As a result, both stars might have a physical altercation on the show following their contract signing segment to close things out.#2. The Rock might return to destroy The American NightmareThough it is highly unlikely to unfold, the Triple H-led creative team might pull a major surprise by bringing The Rock back on WWE SmackDown. The People's Champion was the primary reason behind Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year.As Rhodes and Cena are about to lock horns in a rematch, The Rock might return to the blue brand to destroy the challenger. The Rock and Rhodes already have a heated history, and they might reignite their rivalry if The Great One returns tonight.#1. Nick Aldis might announce a stipulation for the Cody Rhodes and John Cena matchCody and Cena will have a contract signing segment tonight ahead of SummerSlam 2025. This segment is expected to main event of WWE SmackDown.To make things more interesting, WWE might add a stipulation to this bout. Nick Aldis will likely be the one who officiates this contract signing. The show might end in a cliffhanger when the National Treasure could add a last-minute stipulation to the Rhodes vs. Cena title match.It could be similar to how he added Bianca Belair as the special guest referee to Naomi vs. Jade Cargill's Evolution match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He might add The Rock or Travis Scott as the special guest referee, or could make it a No Holds Barred match to allow the two competitors to go all out against each other.