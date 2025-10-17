3 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Tonight

By Love Verma
Published Oct 17, 2025 15:44 GMT
Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes [Image credit: WWE.com]

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be the aftermath edition of the blue brand after Crown Jewel 2025. At the Perth, Australia, show, Cody Rhodes suffered a loss against Seth Rollins in a Crown Jewel Title match.

Besides this, the company will set the stage for their next PLE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 and the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event show. Meanwhile, the ending of RAW this week was a major surprise when Bron Breakker and The Vision turned on The Visionary.

In this article, we will be looking at three ways in which tonight’s SmackDown might conclude.

#3. Randy Orton turns heel and challenges Cody Rhodes

Over the past few months, WWE has hinted at the heel turn of Randy Orton multiple times. In tonight’s episode of the blue brand, The Viper might finally switch his character and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

The Apex Predator could initially pretend to be the same friend for Rhodes, but eventually attack him and stand tall to end the show by raising the title. It will set the stage for an Undisputed WWE Championship match between them either at SNME or Survivor Series this year.

#2. Drew McIntyre destroys Jacob Fatu and writes him off television

WWE is still advertising a Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre match for tonight’s SmackDown. However, recent reports disclosed that The Samoan Werewolf is currently dealing with a non-wrestling-related injury. As a result, he is expected to be out of action until 2026.

So, despite this, if Jacob competes against McIntyre on the blue brand, things might not end well for the former Bloodline member. The Scotsman might destroy Fatu badly, and this angle will write him off television.

The match might conclude tonight’s SmackDown if it headlines the blue brand.

#1. Rhea Ripley returns to WWE SmackDown and reunites with Damian Priest

Last week, Zelina Vega disrupted Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest's match and helped the former AEW star to emerge as the victor. With Black having a female alliance on his side, Damian needs a female star to tackle the power couple.

This sparks the chance that SmackDown after Crown Jewel might end with an appearance of Rhea Ripley. Mami could return to help the former Judgment Day member and reunite the Terror Twins.

This angle could be a strong way to bring Ripley back to the Friday night show. Additionally, it would help WWE to escalate the mixed-tag team feud.

