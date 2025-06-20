3 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The show is expected to be a must-watch edition of the blue brand as Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be in action against R-Truth.

Fans will also witness Randy Orton and Sami Zayn clashing in the semi-finals of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

A showdown between Alexa Bliss and Asuka is also set to unfold, with the winner moving to the finals of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. With that in mind, let's look at the three potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. CM Punk might GTS John Cena after his match against R-Truth

R-Truth will get an opportunity to seek vengeance against John Cena for the disrespect the Cenation Leader has shown him. Irrespective of the match result, an appearance by CM Punk is likely to happen.

The Second City Saint is slated to lock horns against Cena at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE. This is why the Best in the World may appear on SmackDown to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

It could be done when Punk hits a GTS on the Cenation Leader and asserts his dominance heading toward the Saudi Arabia show.

#2. Randy Orton's advancement to the finals of King of the Ring Tournament might conclude WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton will face Sami Zayn on tonight's WWE SmackDown for a spot in the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. The Legend Killer is anticipated to emerge as the winner of this high-profile match.

Despite Sami Zayn being on a mission to capture a world championship in WWE, he might not be able to overcome Randy Orton, and the latter could make quick work of The Underdog from the Underground to pick up the win.

The Viper winning the match by defeating Zayn to move to the finals of the tournament could be another way to conclude tonight's edition of the blue brand.

#1. Solo Sikoa destroys Jacob Fatu after he refuses to acknowledge him

Solo Sikoa is set to confront United States Champion Jacob Fatu. The New Bloodline leader has already issued a warning to Fatu, stating that he will appear in this week's show and demanding that he wants to hear 'I Love You Solo' from Jacob's mouth.

As the Samoan Werewolf has already turned against Solo at Money in the Bank, it's unlikely that he will acknowledge the Street Champion. This escalates the chances that the former NXT North American Champion might destroy Jacob Fatu after he refuses to follow his command.

Even the debut of Hikuleo is expected to take place on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

