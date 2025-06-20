Nick Aldis to ban ex-WWE Champion, Jacob Fatu out, Attitude Era star’s heel turn? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will continue the build for Night of Champions 2025. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to compete as he will face Ron Killings in a singles bout.

Additionally, the semi-finals of King & Queen of the Ring matches are also scheduled to take place. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the blue brand this week.

#5. Nick Aldis might ban CM Punk from John Cena's match

Cena and R-Truth are set to lock horns, but the Franchise Player is also scheduled to face the Best in the World at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show. Considering the rivalry between Punk and Cena, Nick Aldis may take a bold decision on tonight's SmackDown.

The National Treasure might ban the Second City Saint from ringside for the Ron Killings vs. John Cena match. This might allow Killings or Cena to have a clean win in this singles showdown.

#4. Randy Orton might advance to the finals of WWE King of the Ring

Randy Orton will clash with Sami Zayn in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The Legend Killer is one of the favorites among fans, but on the other side, Sami has the chance to finally get a world title shot as the winner will get a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

However, the Apex Predator may likely walk out as the winner of this semi-final match. This possibility also increases considering the subtle spoiler of the match, where, in the preview poster, the crown is on the head of Randy Orton.

#3. Trish Stratus may return and turn heel on Tiffany Stratton

Trish Stratus is anticipated to make her return on tonight's SmackDown. Her return could be to set up a match for the Evolution 2 Premium Live event.

One of the potential scenarios that could unfold on the show could see Trish returning and turning heel on Tiffany Stratton. This might set up Stratton vs. Stratus for Evolution 2, with the WWE Women's Title on the line.

#2. R-Truth might beat John Cena clean on WWE SmackDown

The new version of R-Truth is serious and demands respect. He ambushed John Cena twice on last week's SmackDown. In a shocking twist, Truth might beat the Franchise Player clean on tonight's show.

An angle like this will allow WWE to actually make Truth's character even better and to book him as a serious star in the Stamford-based promotion. Further, Cena's loss will ignite more buzz for his match against CM Punk as fans will expect a title change on the show.

#1. Solo Sikoa might send Jacob Fatu packing

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are now on opposite sides. The Street Champion has already confirmed his appearance for this week's SmackDown. Solo also threatened the Samoan Werewolf to acknowledge him on tonight's show, or he would face consequences.

Fatu will likely not do what Solo wants him to do, which could lead to Sikoa kicking the Samoan Werewolf out of his faction. The US champion could be ambushed by the new Bloodline members, along with Hikuleo potentially making his WWE TV debut as a heel star.

