WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring semifinals

Randy Orton and Sami Zayn are set to lock horns in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Both stars have qualified for the first round of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament and have managed to reach the semifinal stage.

Nick Aldis recently made it official that their bout will take place in tonight's episode of the blue brand. In the meantime, it appears that WWE may have subtly spoiled the results of this high-profile match by revealing the official preview poster for the showdown.

After the first round of matches took place last week on SmackDown for the King & Queen of the Ring tournament, fans noticed that the winners had already been subtly leaked. The stars who emerged victorious after the show were those who had a crown on their head in the official graphics.

The winners were Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss in their respective tournament matches. This week on RAW, the crown was on Jey Uso's head, and he eventually advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

Given all this, fans have once again noticed that the crown for the Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn match rests upon The Viper's head. This implies that in the semifinal match on tonight's SmackDown, The Legend Killer will seemingly advance to the finals by defeating Zayn.

If this unfolds, Orton will face the winner of the Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso match, which is set to take place in the upcoming episode of RAW. Overall, this seems to be a tease or hint about the winner of the Orton vs. Sami match, and nothing is 100% confirmed yet.

Fans have to wait for the upcoming episode of SmackDown to see what storyline will unfold and who will advance to the finals of King of the Ring 2025.

Who is expected to become the winner of the Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes match on WWE RAW?

The YEET Master and Cody Rhodes showdown will be interesting to witness. The former star suffered a loss of the World Heavyweight Championship at the hands of Gunther. Meanwhile, Rhodes was beaten by John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Both stars are on a path to redemption and seek to get the World Title back on their shoulder. Meanwhile, the victory of Cody Rhodes appears to make more sense in the semifinals of KOTR.

Even if the former Undisputed WWE Champion wins the entire tournament, a match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be compelling booking for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Jey Uso just suffered a title loss, and it doesn't make much sense for him to immediately win the entire tournament and get another title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

