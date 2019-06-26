3 Potential Extreme Rules Opponents For Finn Balor

Who should challenge Finn Balor next?

The Intercontinental Championship was neglected at WWE Stomping Grounds, with Finn Balor not appearing on the show at all. In fact, the Intercontinental Champion hasn't appeared on WWE television since WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Not featuring a top champion is a strange decision on WWE's behalf and one the company doesn't often make, especially with the wildcard rule allowing Balor to appear on Raw as well.

However, WWE's creative team has clearly had no storyline for the former NXT Superstar to work with and opted to rest him instead. Whilst rest is a good thing for Balor's health, it isn't a great thing for the exposure of the Intercontinental Championship, which has been forgotten about in recent weeks.

With SummerSlam now right around the corner, WWE is likely planning on featuring all the championships on its roster, therefore the company needs to get Balor back onto television and into a top feud. But who could he go up against?

#3 Andrade

Should WWE continue this feud a little longer?

Whilst they haven't interacted since their match at WWE Super ShowDown, which saw Finn Balor defeat Andrade, the rivalry between the former NXT Champions didn't feel like it was over.

Possibly because the match they had happened at a show many fans chose not to watch, or possibly because they weren't given tons of promo time to really develop a real storyline. Either way, there is more to be achieved with two wrestlers as talented as this.

The Intercontinental Championship was always known as the workhorse title and that would be fitting of two great workers like Balor and Andrade, whilst Zelina Vega can put the storyline over on the microphone.

With the chances being high that a gimmick match will take place at Extreme Rules for Balor, these two men fighting in a ladder match has got show stealer written all over it.

