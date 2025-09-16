3 potential finishes for AJ Lee & CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE will kick off a new era this Saturday when Wrestlapalooza marks the company's debut on ESPN. One of the most highly anticipated matches on the show will feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch taking on CM Punk and the recently returned AJ Lee in what will be perhaps the biggest mixed tag team match in the history of professional wrestling, based on star power and both duos being real-life husband and wife alone.

However, if there were any doubts as to the validity of that statement, they have been indisputably cleared due to Lynch and Rollins' status as the top champions on RAW, Rollins' years-long feud with Punk, and a brilliant build to the match over the past few weeks. As such, even with the titles not on the line, the stakes are as high as can be, and so is the hype leading up to Saturday.

How the mixed tag team match pans out is expected to have major consequences, both immediate and long-term, for the direction of RAW's main event scene and the overall direction of WWE. This makes it vital to discuss the various possibilities pertaining to the finish of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza. In this article, we shall discuss three such potential finishes to the biggest mixed tag team match of all time at Wrestlepalooza.

#3 AJ Lee pins/taps out Becky Lynch

AJ Lee scoring the fall over Becky Lynch would be the perfect way to mark her triumphant return as she wrestles her first match in over a decade this Saturday at WWE WrestlePalooza.

Tapping Lynch out using the Black Widow submission move could allow WWE to put the tag team rivalry to bed in the perfect way and smoothly transition back to the singles conflict between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, while Lee pinning or submitting Lynch should earn her a title shot, too.

Becky would then have no way and nowhere to run and hide as AJ comes after the Women's Intercontinental Championship, kicking off a dream feud that may eventually lead to AJ's first title win in WWE in 11 years.

#2 CM Punk puts Seth Rollins to sleep

It is quite clear that following Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will resume their heated and personal feud, this time, with the World Heavyweight Championship also in play.

While automatic rematches are no longer the norm, a pinfall/submission win over a champion, even in a tag team setting, does traditionally grant one a championship opportunity, or at least, strengthen the case for it.

As such, instead of AJ Lee pinning Becky Lynch, WWE may choose to allow CM Punk to score a pinfall over Seth Rollins instead, following the trademark GTS. In this case, AJ Lee getting her hands on Seth Rollins leading up to the finish would be an enticing opportunity too.

#1 Becky Lynch pins AJ Lee after Seth Rollins shockingly attacks her

Oh, how the turntables! In multiple ways, too. At Extreme Rules 2019, Baron Corbin, teaming up with Lacey Evans in a "Winners Take All" match, delivered a shocking End of Days to Becky Lynch in the crescendo of the match.

An incensed Seth Rollins then curb-stomped Corbin multiple times to take the win and retain the titles for himself and his then-girlfriend, now-wife. As Rollins, out of his mind, checked up on Lynch, Brock Lesnar returned to attack him, cashed in his MITB contract, and won back the Universal Title.

In 2019, the pair of Rollins and Lynch were sympathetic babyfaces. Today, however, they are dastardly heels. Therefore, Rollins, if attacked by AJ, may break every code of decency and reach new lows of debasement by attacking the former Divas Champion and thus allow Becky Lynch to pin AJ Lee.

This could bring CM Punk to his breaking point and set up a Hell in a Cell match between RAW's two top guys, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, while also setting up Lynch vs AJ. However, in this particular scenario, the conflicts heading into Crown Jewel would be more heated than one could ever have imagined.

