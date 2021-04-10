3 potential match of the year candidates at WrestleMania 37

WWE is all geared up for its flagship event of the year, WrestleMania, and the fans are also eagerly waiting to witness their favorite superstars in action. Like last year, WrestleMania 37 will also happen over two nights. The best thing is that after more than a year, the live viewers have been allowed in a limited capacity to attend the Showcase of Immortals. This factor will surely enrich the overall experience of the product.

All the six major singles championships will be on the line at WrestleMania this year. On a quest to win his 3rd world title, Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Saturday. Sasha Banks will be defending the SmacksDown Women's Championship against the Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair in the main event on day one at Wrestlemania 37.

Rhea Ripley will step up and face Empress Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday. After the culmination of a heated personal rivalry with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus will now challenge Riddle for the US Championship on night two. Big E and Apollo Crews will square off in a Nigerian Drum Fight match, with the WWE Intercontinental title on the line.

The blockbuster triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship will be the climax, main eventing night two of WrestleMania 37.

Now, let us look at three matches that can potentially steal the show and be the match of the year candidates this weekend.

#3 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship Match

After spending most of 2020 as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre lost his title most recently at the Elimination Chamber when Miz successfully cashed in the MITB contract. Bobby Lashley assisted Miz in this endeavor, as the Hollywood A-lister promised him a future WWE Championship match. Bobby Lashley didn't waste much time after that as he soon challenged The Miz for a title match and became the WWE Champion for the first time in his career on the March 1st episode of Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre won his maiden WWE World Championship in an empty WWE Performance Center last year, so it might be tempting for WWE to book him to win the title in front of the WWE Universe as thanks for the remarkable work he did last year. However, Raw currently lacks credible heel opponents if Drew ends up victorious at WrestleMania 37. He already went to war with Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley on multiple occasions, so there are not many options available.

Bobby Lashley, on the contrary, has won the WWE Championship for the first time in his lengthy WWE career and deserves a decent run with it. Bobby Lashley retaining the title might be a beneficial booking decision at this point. It will also reinvigorate the main-event scene on Raw and opens up many new possibilities.

The biggest of them all could be a ready-made storyline for the return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate might make a comeback later this year, possibly at SummerSlam, to challenge Bobby Lashley in the first-time ever match-up.

The current WWE Champion has always been vocal about wanting this dream match. The WWE Universe has also been clamoring to see the titans go to war with one another in a WWE ring.

A solid, show-stealing match with Drew McIntyre might act as a launchpad for Lashley to further his stature and finally help him meet the Beat Incarnate in a WWE ring.

