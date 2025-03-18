3 Potential mystery partners for Jey Uso on WWE RAW next week

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is in a feud against the A-Town Down Under right now. The Yeet Master has already defeated both Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in one-on-one bouts in the last two weeks. Now, he will be facing the heel duo in tag team action alongside a mystery partner.

Ad

Here are three potential wrestlers who could be on Uso’s side next week on RAW:

#3 Say his name and he appears

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Joe Hendry has made several appearances on NXT as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling. The WWE Universe loves the reigning TNA World Champion, who has already helped Trick Williams in a tag team match against Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

The Scotsman is a popular babyface and would work well with Jey Uso. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion could also use this setup to put Mr. Yeet and Hendry in a Champion versus Champion match in the future. But all of it depends on whether Uso wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2 Sami Zayn could return to help Jey Uso

Ad

Sami Zayn hasn’t been seen since his Unsanctioned match defeat against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Honorary Uce is a great friend of Jey Uso. He even congratulated The Yeet Master after the latter accidentally eliminated him from this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Going by their storied history, the OG Bloodline member could join hands with Main Event Jey to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Both Zayn and Uso are multi-time tag team champions with high-flying moves in their arsenal, which could make them an interesting tandem.

Ad

#1 The Usos could make a return next week on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso’s twin brother and his original tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, could join him as his mystery partner next week. The Usos are eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions. They also hold the record for the longest-ever tag team title run at 622 days.

Notably, Gunther tried to trash-talk his WrestleMania 41 challenger last week on SmackDown, which didn’t sit well with Big Jim. Since he was ready to go up against The Ring General in a scuffle, he would definitely be down to being the tag partner of his brother to face A-Town Down Under. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Yeet Master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback