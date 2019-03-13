3 potential opponents for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 13 Mar 2019, 16:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania 35 is just around the corner, and with the conclusion of the Royal Rumble and Fastlane pay-per-views, the focus shifts squarely to the marquee pay-per-view.

Most of the top talent of both the brands have either managed to secure matches for the event or are currently engaged in storylines which will ultimately lead to a match for them at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, one man who had been on top of the flagship roster has found himself nowhere in the picture for a WrestleMania match. That man is none other than the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

While Strowman fought in an odd match with Nicholas in last year’s event for the Raw Tag Team Championships, which they ultimately won, he hasn’t managed to secure a storyline for a match at this year’s event.

Keeping that in mind, we have picked 3 potential opponents for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35 who can give the big man a good match for the event.

#3 Elias

These two men have never really had a top match

Elias has had quite a few face and heel turns in recent times, just like Braun Strowman. This has led to a lot of change in his list of potential opponents, and currently, he doesn’t have any solid opponents on the red brand.

While the Elias and Braun Strowman story is old now, the two haven’t quite had a good one-on-one match against each other.

While Elias is still trying to climb up on the ladder to the top of the Raw roster, Braun Strowman is silently climbing down on it. The two can meet halfway through a clash at WrestleMania which could bring the two men to the spotlight for some time at least.

Elias hasn’t really ever had a good pay-per-view match even though he is an above average performer, while Strowman’s stock has been down in the gutter since the beginning of 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement