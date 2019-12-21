3 potential opponents for Edge should the rumors about his WWE return become true

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Edge hinted a return by spearing Elias at SummerSlam 2019

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The hottest rumor on the professional wrestling circuit at the moment is the potential in-ring return of the Rated R Superstar - Edge. A while ago, PW Insider - a reputed wrestling magazine hinted a potential in-ring return for Edge.

According to the report, Edge has signed a new deal with WWE and may appear at Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

Edge last wrestled at WrestleMania 27, where he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2011 Royal Rumble - Alberto Del Rio. Edge vacated the title on the next episode of SmackDown and had to retire due to severe neck injuries. However, it seems we might see the Rated R Superstar back inside a wrestling ring soon.

At SummerSlam 2019, Edge speared Elias on the pre-show, hinting that he has been cleared to take bumps.

Therefore, if Edge is scheduled to return to WWE as a professional wrestler, he'll need some opponents. In this article, we take a look at a few adversaries for him ahead of his rumored return.

#3 Seth Rollins

Edge might need an answer from Seth Rollins

After winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins was the undisputed king of RAW. However, the WWE Universe which once cheered for the Architect eventually turned on him.

Even though Rollins has been consistent each week, the fans could not fathom him as the top babyface of RAW.

Advertisement

Eventually, WWE turned Rollins heel after Survivor Series 2019. The heel version of the Architect often reminds us of Edge in his prime. Their attitudes are very similar and the heel-work is impeccable.

Rollins would be one of the biggest names Vince McMahon could consider to feud with Edge if he were to return to in-ring action. A great match against Rollins could serve as a good opportunity for Edge to hide his ring rust.

1 / 3 NEXT