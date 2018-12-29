3 potential opponents for John Cena in 2019

The Leader of Cenation shown standing tall in the ring.

Despite having switched to a part-time role to fulfill other duties, John Cena remains to be one of the biggest stars in the WWE today.

Whenever The Franchise appears on Raw or Smackdown Live, he always receives one of the loudest receptions of the night- whether it's cheers or boos, he will constantly get a reaction no matter what.

And as we head into 2019, there are many superstars who could potentially benefit from having a rivalry with John Cena.

We've seen multiple guys such as Kevin Owens, AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler who have had solid feuds with Cena- and whilst some might have not won the rivalries itself, the exposure they received from feuding with the biggest name in WWE can't be matched by any other superstar.

Here are three potential superstars that could give The Face That Runs The Place a run for his money.

#3 Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine looking more devious than ever.

There is plenty of history between Samoa Joe & John Cena that goes all the way back to when they were both starting out.

Funnily enough, it was Joe himself who helped Cena sign for the WWE as he went onto become a mega-star.

We've seen Joe & Cena bump into each other multiple times in the WWE ring whether it was a 6 Man Tag Team Match or just a normal segment- but it's time for the focus to finally be put on this marquee match.

A rivalry between Joe & Cena is something the fans have wanted for a long time, mainly due to the fact that we've never seen these two face each other in a high profile match before. This is a dream match that could benefit Joe, and there wouldn't be any qualms in the build-up being solid because of both men's excellent mic skills.

Joe hasn't had much main roster success as of late, especially after his series of matches with AJ Styles where he proved that he could be one of the best heels in the business. And Joe desperate needs a high-profile rivalry with a superstar that he can win to solidify his status as a devastating heel.

When you talk about individuality in the ring, there isn't a single person that could disagree with the facts that Cena & Joe can hold their own in the ring. If you put these two in the squared-circle, we would see magic.

Therefore, a feud with Cena would be perfect to see because it could be the opportunity that The Samoan Submission Machine needs to finally be put over.

