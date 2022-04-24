3 Potential opponents for the new WWE United States Champion Theory

On April 18 on WWE RAW, Theory faced then-United States Champion Finn Bálor with the title on the line. The match had been set up the previous week, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon granting his protégé the opportunity.

The match saw the up-and-coming superstar capture his first major singles in the company as he pinned Finn and celebrated with a number of RAW Superstars in the ring. As he headed up the ramp, he was greeted by McMahon and the pair took a selfie together to celebrate the occasion.

On that note, let's take a look at three potential opponents for the new United States Champion Theory.

#3 Gable Steveson could start his WWE career in a feud with Theory

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signed with WWE in 2021, and was paraded out at WrestleMania 38 following an introduction from Stephanie McMahon. There are high hopes for the three-time All-American.

As per the 2021 WWE Draft, Steveson is officially assigned to the RAW brand, and after his appearance on The Show of Shows, he now might be ready to make his long-awaited debut.

A rivalry with Vince's protégé, fighting over the United States Championship could be the way to start. It may also drive a wedge in-between the Theory-McMahon relationship.

#2 Tommaso Ciampa could enter the United States Championship picture

Tommaso Ciampa making his entrance at NXT Stand & Deliver

After saying goodbye to NXT at the Stand & Deliver event over WrestleMania weekend, Tommaso Ciampa has officially made his way to the Monday Night RAW roster.

Ciampa is yet to enter a meaningful feud, but rumors are rife that he could be set to join Edge's new potential stable. Before that occurs, he could be the next Superstar to step up and challenge for the United States Championship.

In fact, it may perhaps be a feud with the new champion that catches the eye of The Rated-R Superstar, especially if he manages to capture the gold.

#1 Finn Bálor could seek a rematch in attempt to win the title back

An opponent that would make sense for Theory after capturing the United States Championship will be none other than the former champ. Finn Balor. In all likelihood, he will want to seek out a rematch, which could perhaps occur at WrestleMania Backlash.

With limited challengers right now due to other ongoing storylines, it would be the ultimate test for Theory to prove that his United States Championship victory was not a fluke, and that he has earned the title on merit.

Under Vince McMahon's watchful eye, the young upstart will want to do all he can to prove himself, and back-to-back victories over Bálor could go a long way in the eyes of the Chairman and even the fans in this instance.

Who do you think should step up next and challenge for the United States Championship? Do you think Bálor should get a rematch? Let us know in the comments section below!

