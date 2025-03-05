3 potential reasons why The Rock chose John Cena instead of his own family aka The Bloodline

The Rock and John Cena shocked the world last weekend when the former rivals teamed up to ambush Cody Rhodes. The People's Champion choosing The Cenation Leader to be his corporate champion would not have been a hard choice due to his accomplishments and legacy. However, some may question why he didn't choose someone from his actual family, The Bloodline.

The Bloodline is one of the most successful wrestling factions of all time. The most notable iteration of the group was led by Roman Reigns, with several other major names involved including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, The Tongans, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman. The majority of members are related to The Rock, but surprisingly, he opted to choose John Cena to be the corporate champion at Elimination Chamber 2025 instead.

For this list, we will look at three possible reasons why The Rock chose John Cena over The Bloodline.

#3. John Cena is more easily swayed to sell his soul than Roman Reigns

One of the main things that Cody Rhodes had to do for The Final Boss was sell his soul. John Cena is currently desperate to main event WrestleMania and capture his 17th World Championship, so his desire and despearation makes him to be convinced. However, Roman Reigns may not be so easily swayed.

En route to WrestleMania XL, Roman practically ensured that The Final Boss acknowledged him as The Tribal Chief. Earlier this year, Dwayne even put the Ula Fala on Reigns to honor him as The One and Only Tribal Chief. Seeing that Reigns can stand on his own and be firm on being The Head of the Table, it may be harder to get him under control.

#2. The Bloodline's popularity has decreased compared to previous years

After Roman lost to Cody at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa seized control of The Bloodline. He removed Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, then added The Tongans and Jacob Fatu.

The OG Bloodline with Reigns, Sami, The Usos, and Paul Heyman briefly reunited en route to Survivor Series, but they have all been more focused on their individual runs and rivalries than their goals as a group. Following Solo's loss to The Head of the Table, he, The Tongans, and Jacob aren't recognized as The Bloodline anymore.

Due to this, The Rock may believe the group is no longer as promising as before, causing him to choose John Cena instead.

#1. The Rock may no longer think that highly of Solo Sikoa

When Solo was still following Roman's orders, he was named The Tribal Heir, or the successor of The Tribal Chief. This is likely what gave him the confidence to capture the position of being The Bloodline's leader. However, a lot has changed for Sikoa since then.

Many initially thought that The Brahma Bull ordered Solo to take over The Bloodline for him, especially after Solo briefly implied it at Bad Blood 2024 when The Final Boss returned. After losing the Ula Fala and his subsequent absence on SmackDown, The Rock's perception of Solo may have decreased, leading to him choosing John Cena instead.

