3 Reasons why John Cena had no choice but to join forces with The Rock

John Cena shocked the world last weekend when he decided to sell his "soul" to The Rock in the final segment of WWE Elimination Chamber. Some remain confused as to why The Cenation Leader decided to make that choice. There could have been a few reasons why he decided to team up with The Great One.

Ad

Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's offer to be his Corporate Champion and to sell his "soul" at the end of the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare shook hands with John Cena, the 2025 Men's Chamber match winner. In a shocking moment, after over 20 years of being a babyface, Cena turned heel by attacking Rhodes.

In this list, we will look at three reasons why John Cena had no choice but to join forces with The Rock.

Ad

Trending

#3 John Cena hasn't won a televised singles match in seven years

Ad

Despite John Cena's hectic schedule in Hollywood, he still makes time for WWE. He still has a streak of competing in a match every year since signing with the company. Although he has won some matches since transitioning to Hollywood, they have mostly been multi-man bouts.

The last time Cena won a televised singles match was against Triple H at Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Considering the unfortunate statistic, The Cenation Leader might have realized that the motto of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect was no longer helping him achieve his goals. As a result, he might have decided to change paths.

Ad

#2 John Cena's unfortunate losing streak in singles matches may have discouraged him

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena has seemingly realized that the only wins he has been securing lately are from tag team matches and none in singles action. Hence, having a partner may be better for him if he wants his 17th WWE World Championship.

When he started his Farewell Tour, he openly spoke about wanting to break the record for most world championships held by a WWE star. Knowing that his chances of doing so against Cody Rhodes are slim, Cena had no other choice but to turn to The Rock.

Ad

#1 John Cena is aware of The Rock's presence in Hollywood

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena and The Rock are two WWE Superstars who have become successful in Hollywood. Since they're both in the same industry, The Cenation Leader knows he needs Rocky if he wants his career to continue to flourish.

The Final Boss has been one of the highest-paid actors for a while now. He has several business ventures, like liquor and men's skincare. Rocky even has his own production company. After seeing the type of roles The Great One has been landing, Cena may have decided he wants the same life when he officially retires from in-ring action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.