4 business ventures owned by The Rock

The Rock has kept himself busy with a Hollywood career in addition to business opportunities during his time away from the ring. The WWE Superstar made his comeback earlier this year and is currently engaged in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Shortly after his return, it was announced that the former WWE Champion secured a spot on the Board of Directors of TKO.

The 51-year-old kickstarted the Extreme Football League (XFL), a minor football league that ended up getting merged with the USFL to create the United Football League. Over time, The People's Champion partnered with clothing brands and even an ice cream brand for a limited series of exclusive flavors.

Let's take a look at a few brands The Rock currently oversees:

#4. Teremana Tequila

The Rock curated the tequila with a Mexican distillery in Jalisco. The drink was founded in 2020. It is made in small batches, and the fibers that are left after making the drinks are used to produce compost in a bid to continue sustainability.

There are three smooth blends of Teremana Tequila: Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo. Within a span of a few years, the brand has already won awards for its unique flavors.

#3. Zoa Energy drink

For someone like The Rock, who heavily associated with health and fitness, it was not unlikely that he too would bring out an energy drink. The Zoa Energy Drink was founded in 2020, with its headquarters located in Washington.

There are eight varied flavors with enough electrolytes, vitamins, caffeine, amino acids, and other ingredients to keep one energized throughout the day. Just like many of his other ventures, Zoa Energy Drink is also founded within the family. While The Rock is the Chief Energy Officer, his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, is the Chief Visionary Officer, and her current husband, Dave Rienzi, is the Chief Innovation Officer.

#2. Papatui

This is The Rock's latest business venture, an industry one wouldn't normally associate him with: skincare and grooming products. The exclusive to men brand caters to all of their face and body care needs, including specific products for tattooed skin.

The organic usage of coconut oil and mango butter, barring parabens, dyes, and alcohol, makes the brand more appealing to consumers in addition to its relatively affordable prices. The WWE Superstar collaborated with renowned perfumer Frank Voelkl to create fragrances like Sandalwood Suede, Cedar Sport, and Lush Coconut.

The name is derived from his relationship with his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, who nicknamed Rock 'Tui' when he was a child. And 'Papa' was added to it because The People's Champion became a father and caretaker to his children.

#1. Seven Bucks Production Company

This multi-platform production company was founded by The Rock and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, in 2012. It was named after an incident where the former WWE Champion only had 'seven bucks' after being dismissed from the Canadian Football League.

The company has been associated with releasing major high-grossing films like the revamped "Jumanji series," "Red Notice," "Black Adam," "Young Rock," and more. Most of these films have surpassed the 4.5 million mark at the box office.

Seven Bucks Production Company is also reportedly working on a film on the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's life and career.

