The Rock's production house developing 16-time WWE Champion's biopic

The Rock made waves in WWE after joining TKO's board of directors and aligning with The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's production house is seemingly producing a biopic on a legendary wrestler.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been one of the most renowned names in the world of sports entertainment across the globe for decades. The Nature Boy's career spans over 50 years, and he holds the legendary record of 16 World Championships alongside John Cena.

Recently, The Wrap revealed that Seven Bucks Productions (The Rock's production house) is developing a biopic of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also spoke about the upcoming film based on the life of The Nature Boy:

"As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair... He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, thank you for the house, Ric."

The production house was behind Fighting with My Family, which focused on the life of Saraya's (fka Paige) family and her journey to the top.

Bully Ray points out The Rock's mistake while acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown and revealed that he will be the biggest roadblock in Cody Rhodes' journey heading into WrestleMania XL. Later, he acknowledged The Tribal Chief and joined The Bloodline.

However, fans and veterans noticed that The People's Champion made a different gesture while acknowledging Roman Reigns. After the show, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) pointed out The Rock's mistake during the segment.

"This is NOT the proper hand gesture when acknowledging OUR Tribal Chief. What do YOU make of this? Hmmmm…🤔 #SmackDown @BustedOpenRadio"

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what role The People's Champion will play in the main event of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's recent turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE