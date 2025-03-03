John Cena addresses his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Everyone's beloved babyface in WWE, John Cena, no longer has a smile on his face. The Cenation Leader joined the dark side at Elimination Chamber 2025, and now, he has shared an interesting post on social media.

Shortly after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Cena shocked the entire world by selling his soul to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. He, along with The Final Boss and Travis Scott, decimated Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who had rejected The Rock's offer just moments earlier.

While John Cena walked away from the post-Elimination Chamber press conference without saying a single thing, he has seemingly addressed his actions with a post on Instagram. The Cenation Leader shared a picture of Harvey Dent/Two-Face from the Batman: The Dark Knight movie.

In that scene in the film, Dent says the famous line: "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Check out John Cena's post below:

Major WWE star could turn babyface after John Cena's heel turn, analyst feels

Speaking on a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts put forward the idea of villainous John Cena facing Jey Uso, a fan-favorite star, in the future.

The wrestling analyst also feels a Cena vs. Drew McIntyre clash is possible, with The Scottish Warrior possibly turning babyface after almost two years.

"What about a villainous John Cena vs. a babyface Jey Uso? The idea that Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena is a match that we all want to see. What if it causes Drew McIntyre [to turn babyface]? What if that's the thing that pushes him more over to the babyface side? Who knows?" Roberts said. (From 18:24 to 18:40)

John Cena's heel turn has completely changed the landscape in WWE, and it remains to be seen how he will be utilized by the sports entertainment juggernaut ahead of his retirement.

