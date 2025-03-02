John Cena's reaction after turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber leaves everyone stunned

John Cena did the unthinkable at WWE Elimination Chamber as he turned heel after over two decades. The Cenation Leader refused to explain his actions in the post-show press conference, which further stunned the pro wrestling fraternity.

The 16-time World Champion punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 as he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena was in the ring when The Rock came out with Travis Scott to demand an answer from Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare refused to sell out, which led to one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history. Cena turned heel to align with The Final Boss and attacked Rhodes, with Rock and Travis Scott also joining in.

John Cena also showed up for the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, where many expected him to explain his actions. However, The Face That Runs the Place just took the microphone out from the stand, dropped it, and left without saying a word.

The Rock provided an update on John Cena after WWE Elimination Chamber

While John Cena did not take any questions in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, The Rock came out to discuss the shocking turn of events. During the conference, The Final Boss revealed that Cena has already left for Africa, where he will be resuming his ongoing movie shoot. Rock also detailed what he and Cena said to each other after the shocking end to the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

"He flew in today, this morning from Budapest. He’s flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That’s the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Thank you for the house.’ I said, ‘I’m proud of you.’"

Cena last worked as a heel in 2003. He went on to become one of WWE's biggest babyfaces in the subsequent years before becoming a Hollywood star.

