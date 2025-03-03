John Cena's heel turn might force 6'5'' WWE star to turn face after nearly two years, says analyst

John Cena changed the entire landscape of WWE with his shocking heel turn. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts believes this significant change to The Cenation Leader's character could lead to a 6 ft 5 in SmackDown star turning face for the first time in almost two years.

That star would be Drew McIntyre, who has been playing the role of a heel since late 2023.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last night and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41. He is now focused on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. However, it won't be a typical babyface vs. babyface match.

The Franchise Player will be a villainous heel heading into The Show of Shows this year. He embraced the dark side during the closing moments of Elimination Chamber, selling his soul to The Rock and leaving Cody Rhodes bloodied in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts entertained the idea of a heel John Cena facing off against a red-hot babyface, Jey Uso, in the future.

The WWE analyst said The Big Match John could even force Drew McIntyre to turn babyface and ignite a blockbuster rivalry before wrapping up his retirement tour.

"What about a villainous John Cena vs. a babyface Jey Uso? The idea that Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena is a match that we all want to see. What if it causes Drew McIntyre [to turn babyface]? What if that's the thing that pushes him more over to the babyface side? Who knows?" Roberts said. (From 18:24 to 18:40)

Check out the full episode below:

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

Those hoping to see The Cenation Leader explain his actions on the RAW after Elimination Chamber shouldn't get their hopes up.

During the post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that John Cena left for Africa immediately after Elimination Chamber to continue filming.

Expand Tweet

He isn't advertised to appear on either RAW or SmackDown for the next few weeks. He will return on the March 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW during the company's European tour.

