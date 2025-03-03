4 WWE stars John Cena can face as a heel after Cody Rhodes

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto was going to be a quality and important show no matter what. Wrestling fans knew that going in. Still, nobody expected the show to be quite as great and especially not as monumental as it turned out to be by the end of the night.

John Cena managed to overcome CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes. From there, The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer and was subsequently beaten down by a newly turned John Cena.

The Face That Runs The Place turning heel was shocking to almost every single member of the WWE Universe. He is retiring later this year and hasn't been a heel in over two decades, but now he is. Not only that but Cena is now aligned with The Final Boss.

Cena and Rhodes are on a collision course, but what happens after? This article will take a look at four big-time babyfaces John Cena could battle as a heel now that he has turned on Cody Rhodes.

Below are four WWE stars John Cena can face as a heel after Cody Rhodes.

#4. Seth Rollins could want a piece of Cena following Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Seth Rollins is a phenomenal pro wrestler and will go down as one of WWE's top stars of the 2010's and 2020's. Since debuting as part of The Shield, he has won numerous titles, including multiple world championships.

The Visionary and John Cena had some tense moments at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The pair had issues with CM Punk off and on. Things then went further when Cena ultimately defeated The Voice of The Voiceless right in front of Rollins, who failed to do so.

With Cena doing what Rollins couldn't and a heel turn that saw John align with one of Seth's biggest enemies, the two could be at odds. The Visionary and Cena clashing after WrestleMania would make a lot of sense and they'd surely put on great matches.

#3. Jey Uso is one of WWE's most popular stars

Jey Uso is in the middle of probably the run of his lifetime. He spent a decade as one of the best tag team stars in WWE history. Over the past few years, however, Jey has broken out as a singles star. He is a former Intercontinental Champion and won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

Uso has a huge match at WrestleMania 41. While John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey will also target a world title. Uso will go one-on-one with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If one of the two stars fails to win the world title but the other succeeds, there is a real chance the other could step up and try to challenge the new champion. Jey is extremely popular, so it only makes sense he'd work with the company's newest top heel.

#2. Roman Reigns and John Cena could clash again

Roman Reigns is a massive star. He has been pushed as a top name since debuting with The Shield, but it was the rise of The Bloodline, beginning in 2020, that allowed Roman to reach new heights in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

The OTC is no stranger to John Cena. The leader of The Bloodline has had a few high-profile matches with John over the years, including a bout at the 2021 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Roman is often quite dominant when they clash, which only helps the OTC's confidence.

That confidence could lead to Roman targeting Cena after WrestleMania. The only thing that could prevent the two from clashing is if Reigns and The Rock are on good terms, but that feels unlikely at this point. Instead, Roman might try to take out Cena just to get to The Rock.

#1. CM Punk and John Cena still have incredible chemistry

CM Punk is a controversial wrestler. It seems like any time he's involved in a wrestling promotion, drama follows the former WWE Champion. Thankfully, this drama leads to some of the best feuds the industry has to offer.

The Voice of The Voiceless was in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match with John Cena. In fact, he nearly won the bout. More importantly, what was clear to the fans was the insane chemistry that John and Punk had. It was as if they took the clock back 14 years.

With the two still having incredible chemistry, it feels like a no-brainer that they'll clash sooner rather than later in a proper singles match. Plus, Cena only defeated CM Punk thanks to a Stomp on the outside by Seth Rollins. There is no way The Second City Saint doesn't try to get revenge and go after Cena.

