×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Potential reasons why Kofi Kingston won't win at WrestleMania 35

Kartik Tandon
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
292   //    06 Apr 2019, 02:04 IST

Kofi vs Bryan is set to happen at WrestleMania 35
Kofi vs Bryan is set to happen at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston became the fan favorite when he stole the show in the Gauntlet match, by having three eliminations under his name and lasting for more than an hour. He also pinned the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in that match. Kofi Kingston embarked same show-stealing performance at Elimination Chamber, with the WWE Universe applauding his efforts during the entire match.

Majority of the WWE fans wanted to see Kofi win the WWE Title and carry it into WrestleMania. Still, he came up a little bit short, but he definitely proved why he deserves to be WWE Champion. The past few months have been quite harsh for The New Day member. Mr. McMahon had other ideas and replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens. But after all the chaos, Kofi has deservedly got his WWE Title match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

However, realizing the importance of all the things that have happened in the WWE, it is very unlikely to see WWE giving the title to Kingston at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Here are three potential reasons why Kingston won't walk out of Mania as the new WWE Champion.

#3 The New Day as a team

The New Day
The New Day

When we're discussing the New Day, we are probably looking at a couple of issues here. First of all, New Day's comic persona will not look well with someone holding a World Title around his waist. The WWE title is one of the greatest title in sports entertainment today. WWE might not want to pull the trigger on giving 'The Title' to a comedic trio.

Second of all, Vince might not fancy the idea of putting the WWE Title around the waist of Kingston as it might demarcate him as the clear leader of New Day. WWE has done this in the past, back in 2013, when all the members of The Shield were considered as equal. Ambrose was the US Title holder while Reigns and Rollins had the tag titles with them.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Kartik Tandon
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston should win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, not Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Daniel Bryan - Kofi Kingston feud is the best rivalry in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston will win the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Kofi Kingston should not win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Big E & Xavier Woods are almost sure to cost Kofi Kingston the WWE title
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Kofi Kingston Could Get A WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest questions if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston on the use of race in his storyline at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us