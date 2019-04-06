3 Potential reasons why Kofi Kingston won't win at WrestleMania 35

Kofi vs Bryan is set to happen at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston became the fan favorite when he stole the show in the Gauntlet match, by having three eliminations under his name and lasting for more than an hour. He also pinned the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in that match. Kofi Kingston embarked same show-stealing performance at Elimination Chamber, with the WWE Universe applauding his efforts during the entire match.

Majority of the WWE fans wanted to see Kofi win the WWE Title and carry it into WrestleMania. Still, he came up a little bit short, but he definitely proved why he deserves to be WWE Champion. The past few months have been quite harsh for The New Day member. Mr. McMahon had other ideas and replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens. But after all the chaos, Kofi has deservedly got his WWE Title match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

However, realizing the importance of all the things that have happened in the WWE, it is very unlikely to see WWE giving the title to Kingston at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Here are three potential reasons why Kingston won't walk out of Mania as the new WWE Champion.

#3 The New Day as a team

The New Day

When we're discussing the New Day, we are probably looking at a couple of issues here. First of all, New Day's comic persona will not look well with someone holding a World Title around his waist. The WWE title is one of the greatest title in sports entertainment today. WWE might not want to pull the trigger on giving 'The Title' to a comedic trio.

Second of all, Vince might not fancy the idea of putting the WWE Title around the waist of Kingston as it might demarcate him as the clear leader of New Day. WWE has done this in the past, back in 2013, when all the members of The Shield were considered as equal. Ambrose was the US Title holder while Reigns and Rollins had the tag titles with them.

