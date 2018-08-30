3 potential storylines for Shinsuke Nakamura’s unchallenged US Title

Nikhil Chauhan

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton will be settling their odds at Hell in a Cell. As the promo cut for what promises to be a breathtaking bout between the two legends, let’s hope for a great outcome which puts both the wrestlers in a great position despite the outcome. Randy Orton’s feud with Jeff Hardy has been going on for a while now. Even when Jeff Hardy was feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura for his US Title. Randy Orton upon his return as possibly the legend killer has only targeted Jeff Hardy. He mocked every legend of WWE in his great promo he delivered on his second night at SmackDown post return.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton’s feud hasn’t been about the coveted US Title. And even though Nakamura defended the title at SummerSlam against Jeff Hardy, the latter addressed Randy Orton the next night on SmackDown.

This creates some problems for US Title showdown. With Hell in a Cell not too far away, the US Title hasn’t been addressed even once post SummerSlam. And the idea of showing a video of Shinsuke Nakamura refusing to compete falls for a poor storyline.

WWE should find a way to put the belt on the line to bring back the belt and Shinsuke Nakamura on the picture.

With so many other great storylines already running consisting of the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe and the emphatic win of The New Day, WWE fans seem to have forgotten about the US Title.

Let’s take a look at 3 potential storylines for the Shinsuke Nakamura’s unchallenged US Title

Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Title

Dillinger is an amazing athlete who was at the top of his game during his time at NXT. While his run at SmackDown has been a disappointment so far, Tye Dillinger could level up his game at the blue brand by challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship. Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura could give great performances together.

Given the fact that Nakamura made his debut by defeating Tye Dillinger in his first match. Tye could use this as a potential storyline to bring NXT up and settle old odds.

