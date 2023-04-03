3 potential top-tier feuds for The Usos after WrestleMania 39

The Usos lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. After 620+ days of fending off any all-comers, The Ones finally met their match in their former teammate and his best friend. Even as their record-breaking reign came to a screeching halt, the Anoa'i twins made history as the first tag team champions to headline The Show of Shows.

After an incredible marathon of a reign where they faced nearly every top team in the division, one wonders what's next for Jimmy and Jey. How will they kick on without the titles that defined them for so long? What will their place in The Bloodline be? What direction awaits them? Perhaps most importantly, who will they work with now?

Here are three possible feuds for The Usos after the events of WWE WrestleMania 39.

#3 A rematch with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Backlash

The two teams might not be done with each other yet

The Usos lost clean to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WrestleMania Saturday. However, after interfering in Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, they found themselves on the receiving end of yet another beating from their dethroners. This could be a sign of their post-Mania plans, with a rematch at Backlash on the cards.

Jimmy and Jey are bound to want their gold back, so they could attempt to goad Zayn and Owens into accepting a rematch by claiming their win was a fluke. Worse still, they can execute a number of sneak attacks on the champions until they agree to face them. This would lead to a rematch where the Canadian duo would put the feud to bed by decisively beating their foes to prove it was no fluke.

If WWE is so inclined, the two teams could even complete the trilogy at a later event, like SummerSlam.

#2 A returning FTR could challenge The Usos for bragging rights

Over the past few years, many in the WWE Universe have regarded The Usos as the best tag team in the world. At the same time, many non-WWE fans have hailed FTR as the same. The two teams have staked their claim to the honor differently, with The Top Guys having revolutionary matches against teams like The Briscoes while Jimmy and Jey consistently churned out untouchable character work.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions' contract situation still seems uncertain, so imagine if they lose to The Gunns and leave the land of The Elite. Imagine if they then return to WWE to confront The Bloodline duo. Generational team vs. generational team. An epic clash of styles. A battle for bragging rights! It would be an excellent non-title feud for The Usos, and a perfect re-entry point for the former Revival into the division.

All this is assuming Dax and Cash haven't re-signed with AEW, of course, but the mere possibility is too tantalizing to not consider.

#1 A bloodline split could see The Usos fight against family

The Bloodline has been visibly fractured since Sami Zayn's blockbuster exit, and the cracks grow larger with each passing day. Roman Reigns may have retained his titles, but The Usos lost theirs. They were there for him when he needed help, but he was nowhere in sight as they lost to Zayn and Kevin Owens. This could cause friction in the faction, finally causing a clear split.

Jimmy and Jey clearly hold a great deal of resentment towards the Tribal Chief which could bubble up in the coming days, causing them to abandon him. He would then send his Enforcer after them, and even possibly get involved himself. A tag team match for control of The Bloodline sounds worthy of headlining a B-level premium live event.

It could even be a catalyst for one of The Bloodline members to eventually overthrow Reigns as leader of the group.

