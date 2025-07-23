3 predictions for Bronson Reed if he replaces Seth Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has been a strong and loyal ally of Seth Rollins. The 330-pounder has helped The Visionary crush his enemies and put them out of commission for weeks since he joined his alliance. Right now, however, with The Architect injured, Auszilla seems to be directionless.Interestingly, though, ‘Big’ Bronson Reed recently expressed his interest in wielding the Money in the Bank contract. This could lead to the possibility of Seth Rollins transferring his MITB briefcase to Auszilla. If this happens, here are three predictions for the former NXT North American Champion.#3. Bronson Reed could carry out Seth Rollins’ vendettaSeth Rollins has made several enemies since turning heel at WrestleMania 41 across both RAW and SmackDown. Despite this, CM Punk remains the biggest enemy of The Revolutionary. During a promo with Gunther and Paul Heyman, The Ring General taunted Rollins for making a trip to Riyadh but returning empty-handed.Responding to the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary stated that his Night of Champions appearance wasn’t in vain. He pointed out that he had fulfilled his true goal in Saudi Arabia - not letting CM Punk win the Undisputed Championship. Right now, however, Rollins is injured and Punk is heading to SummerSlam to challenge Gunther for the WHC.If Bronson Reed inherits the Money in the Bank contract, he could choose to cash it in when The Ring General defends his title against The Second City Saint in New Jersey. With this, Auszilla won’t just sabotage yet another title match for Punk.If everything goes in his favor, he could also win the World Heavyweight Championship. Bronson Reed could also wait and watch to see if The Straight Edge Superstar wins the match, then ambush him and steal the world title from him, giving Punk the Drew McIntyre experience from WrestleMania XL.#2. Bronson Reed could destroy John CenaAhead of WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins had vowed to save the business of pro wrestling from part-timers like Roman Reigns and phonies like CM Punk. But right now, John Cena has emerged as the biggest danger to pro wrestling since the Undisputed Champion actively threatens to ruin it.This makes The Franchise Player the primary target of Seth Rollins’ ideology. Thus, Bronson Reed could attack John Cena and cash in the MITB contract to take away the Undisputed Championship. Auszilla’s job would be made easier since Cena will defend the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in a Street Fight.#1. Bronson Reed could let John Cena slip away with a winSeth Rollins was in command of one of the strongest alliances in WWE. Despite this, at Night of Champions, John Cena proved himself to be the bigger, better, and smarter heel. Instead of trying to tackle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, The Franchise Player went for the referee called upon by The Visionary, effectively defusing the coup against him.He also temporarily joined hands with CM Punk to take out Auszilla before resuming his match with his longtime rival. Thus, Cena has proven that it won’t be easy to take him out. Moreover, since Mr. You Can’t See Me still has 14 appearances left in his retirement tour, it is too early for WWE to take the Undisputed Championship away from him.The longer John Cena holds the title, the more credible his threats of ruining pro wrestling will become. However, WWE could always use Reed in the storyline to allow Cena to slip away with a win yet again. This way, the company can protect Cody Rhodes from failure, keeping his chances of a future title match alive. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Auszilla.