3 Predictions for WWE after Hell in a Cell 2022

Hell in a Cell 2022 is scheduled for this Sunday. Although WWE's two high-profile names, Roman Reigns, and Ronda Rousey, will not feature on the show, there's still a considerable amount of buzz surrounding the premium live event.

On another note, with WWE gearing up for a blockbuster summer, things are expected to move at a quick rate following Hell in a Cell. While several sensational returns could be on the cards, expect the creative team to plant seeds for some blockbuster feuds following June 5.

Furthermore, the coming weeks could give us a fair idea of WWE's creative plans for its two biggest summer events. So, what does the promotion have in store for fans after Hell in a Cell?

Well, to feed our curiosities, here are three predictions for WWE following June 5:

#3. Gunther's dominant run as the new Intercontinental Champion begins

Since his main roster debut, Gunther has been one of the most dominant forces on SmackDown. With his hard-hitting style and charisma, the Ring General has been one of the most captivating superstars on the entire roster.

The former NXT UK Champion has an ongoing angle with Ricochet and will lock horns with the high-flyer for the Intercontinental Championship on the next episode of SmackDown.

Given how underwhelming Ricochet's reign has been, plus how strong WWE has booked Gunther since his arrival, expect Creative to crown the latter as the new Intercontinental Champion next Friday night on SmackDown.

Gunther becoming the new champ could be a breath of fresh air, and it could help the mid-card title earn its lost prestige (if WWE books it right). Expect Gunther's stint as the IC Champ to be lengthy and dominant.

#2. WWE books a blockbuster feud between Roman Reigns and Riddle

It was previously reported that Roman Reigns would likely face Riddle at Money in the Bank before clashing with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, respectively. However, recent reports suggest WWE could be saving the Riddle vs. Reigns clash for SummerSlam 2022.

While nothing seems final yet, and The Tribal Chief could still face Riddle at MITB, there's no denying WWE has locked Riddle as the next opponent of Roman, and a potential feud between the duo is just a matter of time.

While there's a cloud over the deets of their potential clash, one shouldn't forget that Roman not defending his title for two consecutive premium live events could seriously hurt the promotion, especially when it comes to viewership.

Thus, there's a high probability that the WWE Universe could see The Original Bro feuding with The Head of the Table following Hell in a Cell, leading to a match at MITB.

#1. John Cena returns to celebrate his 20th WWE anniversary

WWE announced it would celebrate John Cena's 20th WWE anniversary throughout June. Given the occasion, The Cenation Leader is speculated to make a sensational return to WWE.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, recent reports suggest that the 16-time World Champion will likely make his return very soon.

WWE could have Cena return to celebrate his 20th WWE anniversary this June. The creative team could lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored Cena vs. Theory feud during the same. However, don't be surprised if the promotion decides to have the former poster boy of the company return to WWE at Hell in a Cell to spice things up.

