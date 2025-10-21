3 punishments for Bron Breakker from Adam Pearce after he stole the championship on WWE RAW

The world has been talking about the brutal attack The Vision unleashed on Seth Rollins during last week’s episode of WWE RAW. The shocking betrayal from Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turned out to make headlines all around the world, and has ended up being one of the biggest stories in the industry lately.While the betrayal turned out to be surprising, it wasn’t initially the plan following Crown Jewel. The Visionary suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at the PLE, and the massive betrayal was to write Rollins off TV and continue the dominance from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the red brand.While the attack has already become one of the most shocking moments in Monday Night RAW history, an interesting thing to note was that Breakker walked off with Seth Rollins’World Heavyweight Championship last week.Not only that, but kicking off this week’s episode of the red brand, Breakker came out with the World title, and could be punished for stealing it last week when he wasn’t the real champion. Let’s check out a few punishments Adam Pearce could give to Bron Breakker for stealing the World Heavyweight Championship last week on the red brand.#3. Remove Vision from WWE RAWSince the formation of the faction, The Vision has managed to create carnage multiple times on the red brand. Further, stealing the World Heavyweight Championship was a completely illegal move from Bron Breakker, and Adam Perace could potentially remove Breakker along with Heyman and Reed from the red brand.This could be done to move the faction to the blue brand and face some new names on the blue brand, while a feud with Seth Rollins was awaited by millions around the world.#2. Suspend him indefinitelyWhile WWE doesn’t give a lot of punishments like this these days, a suspension can completely change the landscape of the storylines. Bron Breakker stealing the World Heavyweight Championship undoubtedly solidified his character, but was against the rules and regulations of the industry.Adam Perace could announce an indefinite suspension for Breakker and ascertain his authority to the entire roster. This could enhance the story further, and give Paul Heyman the opportunity to use his incredible skills on the mic and further enhance their heel characters.#1. Give CM Punk some advantage at Saturday Night’s Main EventLast week’s episode of WWE RAW featured CM Punk win a massive No. 1 contender’s match to get an opportunity to reclaim the World title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Further, following Seth Rollins’ injury, Adam Pearce announced that a battle royal would take place to determine Punk’s opponent, and the winner will be crowned the new World Champion.If Bron Breakker is able to pick a victory in the battle royal, Adam Pearce could give some klind of an advantage to Punk during their match at SNME as a punishment for Breakker. With a lot of possibilities open, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.