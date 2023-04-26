WWE introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. Triple H unveiled the new world title design, announcing that the inaugural champion will be crowned at Night of Champions. Various superstars immediately attempted to lay their claim to that honor, but nothing further was revealed.

Fans are now left with more questions than answers, at least until Friday Night SmackDown. The blockbuster announcement threw fans into a frenzy of discussions, arguments and fantasy booking. This is good for the company as it ensures that viewers will tune in to see what happens next.

It also puts a responsibility on them to ensure that they answer the fans' biggest burning questions.

Here are three of the biggest questions on everyone's mind regarding the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#3: Will the new World Heavyweight Championship carry on the lineage of its namesake?

The World Heavyweight championship first ran from 2002 to 2013

The new WWE world title is named after the previous World Heavyweight Championship, which was active from 2002-13. Additionally, its design takes inspiration from the Big Gold Belt, which represented the previous version. As a result, it's already drawing comparisons to its predecessor.

The question on everyone's mind (apart from why WWE didn't just bring back Big Gold) is if the new title will carry on the lineage of the older version. If so, it will be a while until anyone surpasses records such as Edge's seven reigns or Triple H's 616 combined days as champion. One prestigious mark that will be in any potential winner's sights, however, will be Batista's record 282-day reign.

Given that Roman Reigns (960+, 385+), Bianca Belair (385+) and Gunther (315+) have all surpassed that landmark, it seems likely to be broken soon.

#2: Who will be the first (or 26th?) World Heavyweight Champion?

Depending on the answer to the first question, WWE will either be crowning the inaugural or 26th World Heavyweight Champion on May 27th. Fans have already begun discussing who should win the title (and who shouldn't). Seth Rollins seems to be the popular choice, but other main eventers like Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have received plenty of mention.

Our pick is Seth Rollins, who is the full-time superstar with the most world titles after Roman Reigns. Additionally, he is the only man to defeat The Tribal Chief in his current legendary run, winning by disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022. He feels like the right man to start off the title's new legacy at a similar level as The Head Of The Table.

What about Cody Rhodes, you ask? With the draft coming up, The American Nightmare can switch brands and get some separation from the title. He can then chase his ultimate dream of finishing his story, this time with less pressure on the company to rush the dethroning of Roman Reigns.

#1: What happens to the WWE and Universal Championships?

The biggest question on the fans' collective minds is undoubtedly the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

The title, which unifies both the WWE and Universal championships, is currently in the unrelenting grip of Roman Reigns. Almost 400 days into his stint as Undisputed Champion, The Tribal Chief still wields both belts, implying that they are still separate entities.

Does that mean the company now has three world titles? Will a new single title belt be commissioned for the Undisputed Champion, hence fusing the two titles in Reigns' possession? Will the two lineages be unified? We can't wait for WWE to set the record straight!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Who should be the first World Heavyweight Champion? Seth Rollins Someone else 0 votes