3 RAW opponents we'd like to see Kevin Owens face instead of Seth Rollins or Big E

Kevin Owens confronted WWE Champion Big E on Monday Night RAW, earning himself a match against him in the main event of the show.

Read Also: Monday Night RAW results November 1st

Big E, however, would triumph, even with the attempted interference of Seth Rollins. Owens ended up apologizing for Rollins' actions after the match before ultimately getting hit with the Big Ending.

Owens has challenged Seth Rollins to a match on next week's RAW, but given that there are rumors he's on his way out of WWE, time is running out for some potential dream matches on the show.

Here are three RAW Superstars Kevin Owens should face instead of Big E and Seth Rollins

#3. RAW Superstar Keith 'Bearcat' Lee

Insidious Lee @RealKeithLee Just as nasty as I want to be. Just as nasty as I want to be. https://t.co/yltxwxinSB

Keith Lee's WWE career may have stuttered slightly as a result of a lengthy absence, but there's certainly no arguing that he broke into the company's main roster in a big way before then.

Lee's current 'Bearcat' gimmick has also divided fans, but one thing that will unite them is the prospect of seeing Keith Lee and Kevin Owens go at it in a one-on-one match on WWE television.

They've opposed each other in two separate Survivor Series matches and a Royal Rumble and they've teamed up in NXT WarGames but they've never had a singles match in WWE.

#2. RAW Superstar Edge

Kevin Owens and Edge have only set foot inside a WWE together once and that was in 2020's Royal Rumble match.

It would be an absolute shame if we didn't get to see a singles match between Owens and The Rated-R Superstar happen at some point while they're both in the same company.

We've already seen Owens work one of his best storylines with Chris Jericho, and I believe that he and Edge could reach similar heights if they were to have a storyline together.

#3. RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio

Another WWE legend who has somehow managed to completely avoid Kevin Owens during their time in the same company is Rey Mysterio and that really needs to be put right.

They've been in two Royal Rumbles together, one being the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. They've also teamed together three times, but they've never opposed each other in a WWE ring.

Mysterio would be an interesting opponent for Owens for many reasons. Which is why WWE fans deserve to see the two at least have one singles match while they still can.

Who would you like to see Kevin Owens wrestle before he potentially leaves WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

Edited by Ryan K Boman