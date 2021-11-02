×
RAW Results: New feud teased for Becky Lynch; Big E lays out former Universal Champion

KO and Rollins were in the thick of things tonight
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified Nov 02, 2021 09:07 AM IST
RAW kicked off with a recap of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's Championship feud before heading to the ring for the match.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship match

Becky sent Bianca into the corner early on and shoved her a couple of times before Belair came back with a slam and slapped the Champ in the face. Outside the ring, Belair took a jawbreaker but hit a vertical suplex on the floor.

After a break on RAW, Belair got a dropkick but was sent into the ring post by Becky. The Man locked in a Modified Disarmher and nearly rolled Bianca over twice before Belair got the Stalling Vertical Suplex for a near fall.

Becky reversed the front face slam and locked in the Disarmher in the middle of the ring. Bianca managed to roll out of the ring before we headed for commercials. Back on RAW, Bianca hit a powerbomb off a counter before catching Becky on the ropes and slamming her to the mat.

Belair dropped the champ on the announce desk before trying to pin her in the ring. Becky kicked out a bunch of times before blocking the KOD by grabbing the padding on the ring post and ripping it off. Becky sent Bianca headfirst into the exposed turnbuckles and picked up the win by rolling her up with a handful of tights.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Grade: B+

The Mysterios were backstage and Rey said that Austin Theory was not even a challenge for him. Theory walked in and said that he would beat Rey just like he beat Dominik last week.

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Rey was sent outside early on, but he came back and unloaded on Austin in the ring. Theory took a hurricanrana before catching fists in the corner.

