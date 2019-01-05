3 RAW Superstars who could be "fired up" by the Authority next

Triple H fired Seth Rollins up on RAW this past week

WWE was in shambles a few weeks ago as the ratings of both WWE RAW and SmackDown Live were falling rapidly and reached record lows. So, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Shane McMahon decided to take over control of both the shows and run them without any middlemen or general managers on TV.

All 4 members of the Authority have been very active on TV and they have even tried to hype up the current superstars, whose characters were growing stale, in order to make them popular once again amongst the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles attacked Vince McMahon after being asked by the Chairman to show his animal side, on SD Live, while Triple H fired up Seth Rollins on RAW by cutting one of the best promos of all time.

We can expect the Authority to continue doing this and here are the 3 potential RAW superstars who could be 'fired up' by the Authority next?

#3 Jinder Mahal

It is no secret that Vince McMahon loves Jinder Mahal due to his incredible physique

Jinder Mahal was pushed to the moon by Vince McMahon and co. in 2017 and he held the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live for the better part of the year. However, ever since he has become a part of RAW, he has failed to repeat his past success.

Mahal turned from the Modern Day Maharaja to the jobber who portrays a 'Shanti' gimmick on RAW. In order to give some credibility to the singles division on RAW, Jinder needs to be a top heel and not a top jobber.

By involving him in a backstage segment with Vince McMahon, the Chairman can motivate the Indo-Canadian to return to his prime once again.

