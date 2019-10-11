3 RAW Superstars who need to move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft and 3 SD stars who should go the other way

Which Superstars should switch brands in the WWE Draft?

The WWE Draft begins tonight and a number of big names could switch brands. WWE have already announced a Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns match to see who the #1 pick in the draft will be. Although neither Rollins or Reigns are expected to switch brands, there are a number of other Superstars who could.

Let's take a look at some RAW and SmackDown stars who could definitely use a change of scenery right now.

#3 Should move to SmackDown - The Revival

Despite being on RAW, The Revival are the SD Tag-Team champions

We start off the list with a tag-team - The Revival. Dash and Dawson may be on RAW but they're the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, which came about thanks to the Wildcard Rule. Dash and Dawson are one of the best tag-teams on RAW but for whatever reason, they've never really been given a fair run on RAW.

With the boys already holding the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships, moving them over to Friday Nights is a no-brainer. SmackDown also showcases its tag-teams more often than RAW does which will suit Dash and Dawson, as will the sports feel that FOX want to bring to SmackDown.

#3 Should move to RAW - Aleister Black

Paul Heyman reportedly wants Aleister Black on RAW

Aleister Black hasn't done a lot since he was called up to the main roster earlier this year and WWE seemingly just doesn't know what to do with him. It's clear that management does see something in him but just don't know how to slot him in.

Paul Heyman reportedly wants to work with Aleister Back and has requested that the former NXT Champion be brought over to the red brand to wrestle on Monday nights.

This could be a great move for Black. With RAW going 3 hours there will be more time for him to be showcased and there's no one better than Heyman to build up a Superstar and make him look like a badass.

