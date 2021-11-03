3 WWE RAW women who could beat Becky Lynch after Bianca Belair failed

This week's WWE RAW opened with an epic thirty-minute encounter between current Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Read Also: WWE RAW Results Monday November 1st

While Belair is a former world champion and worthy challenger in her own right, she was unable to win a world title back from the woman who took it away from her at SummerSlam.

With Belair well-beaten by Lynch, The Man will be looking for new challengers going forward but who from the red brand could not just step up to her, but actually beat her?

Here are three RAW women who could dethrone The Man as RAW Women's Champion.

#3. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley may currently be in an odd-couple pairing with Nikki A.S.H as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but no-one should forget how dominant she is as a singles competitor.

She's a former NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion as well as a former Raw Women's Champion, which she won at WrestleMania 37.

Everywhere she's gone in the WWE, the Aussie has won titles, which means she could very well be the one to take The Man down a peg or two if their paths ever crossed.

#2. Alexa Bliss has been a multi-time women's champion in WWE

Alexa Bliss is currently taking time away from WWE after failing to defeat Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules in September, meaning her new supernatural character still hasn't had a meaningful pay-off in terms of championship success.

There's every chance that when she returns she could finally get that pay-off and take down Becky Lynch with the help of her newfound supernatural abilities, especially as Lynch will have never faced anything like it before.

#1. Doudrop is yet to win a world title in WWE

Doudrop has had a middling run on WWE's main roster so far after being introduced by Eva Marie with her biggest moment so far being making the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

But anyone who remembers Viper's ICW championship run will know that this WWE Superstar is more than capable of holding her own as the face of a company.

If WWE does ever decide to really pull the trigger on Doudrop and have her go up a gear, she could be one of the most dominant stars on the roster and definitely good enough to go after, and defeat, Becky Lynch.

Edited by Genci Papraniku