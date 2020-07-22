3 real-life friendships WWE didn't use on TV, and 3 that were used

It goes without saying that having close friends in the pro-wrestling business is a big plus and can sometimes affect a Superstar's career in an unfathomable manner. For instance, even though all the members of WWE's The Kliq were incredible talents on their own, getting together in a backstage capacity helped their careers in more ways than one, back in the mid-90s.

The rich and storied history of WWE is chock-full of real-life friendships that were used in storylines. The real-life chemistry of these WWE pairs gave them a big advantage on TV, as they didn't have to pretend to like each other in front of the audiences, and it all came naturally to them.

On the other hand, there have been a bunch of real-life friendships that were never shown on WWE TV, be it RAW, SmackDown or any of the other wrestling shows under the WWE umbrella. Let's check them out in the following slideshow.

Note: The following list only caters to friendships that were and weren't used in storylines on WWE's shows that feature wrestling (for instance, WWE RAW). Shows like Total Divas, WWE Network specials that feature behind the scenes footage, or backstage YouTube clips aren't featured on this list.

#3 Not used on WWE TV: Seth Rollins and Bayley

Bayley and Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently the biggest heel on the WWE roster and was recently seen extracting Rey Mysterio's eye at WWE Extreme Rules. Rollins, although portrayed as a ruthless bad guy on TV, is a completely different person in real life, especially when it comes to his WWE buddies. Seth Rollins has tons of good friends in WWE, and current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is one of them.

Bayley and Rollins' adorable bond:

If you're a fan of Bayley and have been watching her career for the past few years, it won't be surprising for you to learn that she is in good terms with almost everyone in WWE, and her fellow workers only have good things to share about her.

You don't need to go much further than the clip embedded above to realize how close Bayley and Rollins are. Be it backstage clips, or social media posts, whenever these two get together, it's bound to lead to a wholesome exchange. Despite being friends in real life, they have not been used on TV in that capacity. Rollins has teamed up with another Horsewoman though: his fiancee Becky Lynch.