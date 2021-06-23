3 Reasons why Adam Cole should join the main roster and 2 why he should stay in NXT

When it comes to NXT, few stars are more than ready for a main-roster call-up than Adam Cole. Cole has won every title available to him in NXT except for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

He could feasibly challenge for that title as he weighs around 200 pounds. However, some stars like Cole, Ricochet and Finn Balor transcend the Cruiserweight division due to their amazing talent.

Cole has essentially been one of the faces of NXT since debuting for the black-and-gold brand in 2017. Four years have passed and he's still one of the top stars of NXT. Recent reports suggested that some NXT call-ups could be joining RAW and SmackDown over the next few months.

Because he is so good at every aspect of the game, it seems like a call-up to either RAW or SmackDown is well overdue for Cole. He made a big impact during the build-up to Survivor Series in 2019, facing Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. Cole would also face Seth Rollins on RAW during the build.

Both RAW and SmackDown are desperately in need of both new angles and new Superstars. Cole could very well be one of the NXT call-ups to make an impact on RAW or SmackDown before 2021 ends. Here are three reasons why he should join the main roster and two reasons why he should remain in NXT.

#3 Cole SHOULD MOVE from NXT to give the main roster much-needed new talent.

Big E and Apollo Crews have been battling for several months

Many of the feuds currently ongoing on RAW and SmackDown have been in motion since before WrestleMania 37. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have fought each other several times, as have Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair.

Big E and Apollo Crews have faced each other in many different types of matches dating back to early 2021. They had a tag team match against each other on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While some stars have had multiple feuds since Mania, others haven't. The addition of some stars from NXT would help the main-roster shows. Adam Cole is a proven success in NXT and Vince McMahon got a glimpse of him during the 2019 Survivor Series.

Several performers have come and gone from WWE and NXT since Cole has anchored the black-and-gold brand. Lars Sullivan, Andrade, the Forgotten Sons, and many more wrestlers have advanced and been released.

While other stars may have struggled to stand out or fit in within WWE, Cole is close to Triple H and several WWE stars. He can make any angle work due to his skills. Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed have reportedly been tested out as potential call-ups before for SmackDown and RAW, so could Cole be next?

If he joins SmackDown, he could even revisit his angle with Pat McAfee. McAfee recently joined the commentary desk on the blue brand. Cole is just a generational performer who would help out RAW or SmackDown in many ways. The possibilities for tantalizing feuds are endless.

Edited by Rohit Mishra