3 reasons why AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41 is a bad idea

WWE WrestleMania 41 is going to be the biggest Premium Live Event any wrestling promotion will hold this year. The big two-night event will be held on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will be home to the event which will likely feature 50,000+ fans.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for the show. Jey Uso will battle Gunther, plus Charlotte Flair will take on Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, there has been a rumored bout of AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, which could also end up on the card.

While there are certainly positives to Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment booking The Phenomenal One vs. The Prince, the bout probably shouldn't happen at Wrestlemania 41. In fact, it could be argued that the match is a bad idea. This article will look at a handful of reasons why the match shouldn't be booked for April.

Below are three reasons why AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41 is a bad idea.

#3. Finn Balor is in desperate need of a babyface turn

Finn Balor has been with WWE for a long time. Throughout his tenure with the company, The Prince has held tag team gold, mid-card titles, the NXT Championship, and even the Universal Championship.

Throughout most of his time in WWE, it could be argued that Finn Balor's best work was as a babyface. That's why his time with The Judgment Day has been a major departure, both for good and bad. It allowed him to freshen up and do something new, but it wasn't playing to Finn's strengths.

Now, the freshened-up Balor has grown stale. He has been in The Judgment Day for what will be three years in a handful of months. Throughout that entire time, Finn has been a heel. It is time for a change and he needs to turn babyface soon.

Unfortunately, that can't happen if he wrestles AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. AJ is too popular and just returned as a babyface, so he won't be the heel in their program. As a result, the bout is a bad idea because Finn's stale character won't be able to change, nor can his alignment.

#2. The Good Brothers were released by WWE and that limits storytelling options considerably

AJ Styles and Finn Balor share something major in common. Both men were leaders of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling before joining WWE. They truly took over the Japanese wrestling promotion.

A version of the group later formed in WWE, The Club, later known as The O.C. AJ Styles initially led that group and he was joined by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The two were also aligned with Finn Balor later on.

There is clearly a natural story to tell with two former leaders of The Bullet Club clashing, but there's one major issue: Triple h and company officials just released Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from the company. This means they can't be involved with the story at all.

It makes no sense booking AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor now, after all this time, immediately following removing two key components from their past. If the company kept Karl and Luke for this story, it might not have been such a poor idea. With them gone, it seems pointless.

#1. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker is a more attractive match

AJ Styles was absent for quite a while before returning in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, it was revealed that The Phenomenal One jumped from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night RAW as part of WWE's Transfer Window.

Since arriving at RAW, AJ has had issues with The Judgment Day and Bron Breakker. He took care of Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, but his issues with Bron Breakker seem to just be getting started.

The two had a stare-down one week and Bron attempted to deliver a Spear to The Phenomenal One this time around, albeit without success. It is clear they're on a collision course and fans can't wait.

With how much excitement there is for Bron and AJ, and the fact that it feels totally fresh and new, it would be a bad idea to pass over it in exchange for Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles. Finn vs. AJ just isn't the ideal match at this time.

