3 reasons why Alexa Bliss should become number one contender on WWE RAW and 2 reasons why it should be Bayley

There will be two big-time number one contender matches on WWE RAW this week. One bout will see Bobby Lashley clash with Seth Rollins, with the winner going on to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The other match will see Bayley and Alexa Bliss battle for the right to challenge the RAW Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair is the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion. She first captured the title at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year and she's held onto the gold ever since. She's battled a number of top opponents over the past eight months, but her next challenge will be decided on Monday.

Both Bayley and Alexa are top stars in WWE's women's division. Both are Triple Crown Winners, having held the RAW, SmackDown, and Tag Team titles in their respective careers. Bayley is also a Grand Slam Champion, as she held the NXT Women's Championship.

While both stars could be quality and credible challengers for Bianca Belair, which superstar should win the bout and go on to challenge The EST of WWE? This article will examine a handful of reasons why both stars should win the match.

Below are three reasons why Alexa Bliss should become the number one contender on WWE RAW and two reasons why it should be Bayley instead.

#5. Alexa Bliss should win on WWE RAW because she and Bianca Belair would make for a fresh match

Alexa Bliss winning the number one contenders match on WWE RAW may be the best choice for the product's sake. One thing many fans had issues with during the latter years of Vince McMahon's WWE was the constant barrage of rematches. Some regularly pointed out the constant flow of rematches on social media.

While rematches are inevitable, and a good thing when done correctly, they can't be overdone to the point where the show becomes stale. With that in mind, Bliss winning may be best simply because it's the fresh option.

Bayley and Bianca Belair have clashed multiple times, including at premium live events. The two have been fighting since Bayley returned at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Bliss and Belair have never had a singles match. A never-before-seen bout could be far more intriguing for many fans.

#4. Bayley should win on WWE RAW because Damage CTRL could use a major win

Damage CTRL is a top heel faction

Damage CTRL debuted as a faction at SummerSlam 2022. The group consists of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. As a trio, they've had mixed levels of success on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and are currently holding the titles. Bayley, on the other hand, is yet to win a title since the group formed. The stable also felt some major losses, including at Survivor Series WarGames.

Bayley defeating Bliss and then going on to dethrone Bianca Belair would help give Damage CTRL some serious momentum heading into WrestleMania season. While the group has caused chaos, they haven't been completely dominant. A major win for Bayley will help correct that.

#3. Bliss should win on WWE RAW because she hasn't been a top singles champion in years

Alexa Bliss is an extremely successful superstar. Throughout her career, she's captured the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Unfortunately, she hasn't held singles gold in years.

Technically, Bliss did win the 24/7 Championship earlier this year, but that particular title was used for comedy purposes and isn't even active now. She's also managed to win tag team gold, but she's still failing to relive her major singles success.

If Bliss manages to defeat Bayley on WWE RAW, a story can be told of The Goddess finally reaching the top of the mountain after being knocked off the perch in the past. Many fans want to see the former champion back on top and defeating Bayley is the first step towards that goal.

#2. Bayley should win on WWE RAW because she always delivers

Bayley at Crown Jewel

Bayley has had an incredible career on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She's held almost every title available for female superstars, with the lone exception being the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. She's also the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

Her success can be attributed to her popularity, but it also comes down to her talent. Bayley is arguably the best overall performer in WWE. She's a fantastic in-ring competitor, she has the gift of gab on the mic, she has excellent timing, and she feels like a star.

It may be wise for Bayley to defeat Bliss on WWE RAW so she can have yet another fantastic match with The EST of WWE. Win, lose, or draw, the promotion can always count on Bayley to deliver and this time will be no different.

#1. Alexa should win on WWE RAW because she can use a title match as a catalyst to turn heel

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch

Alexa Bliss has had an odd 2022. She returned to television and seemingly ditched her Fiendess character, but she still carries around a doll. Bliss never quite reverted back to being The Goddess, but she's certainly not The Fiendess either.

Unfortunately, Bliss has felt watered down throughout much of the year. A major character shift is needed and many believe a heel turn will help correct the course of her career. Based on her interest in Belair's RAW Women's Championship, a heel turn could be coming sooner rather than later.

Alexa should win on WWE RAW so she can challenge Bianca Belair for the championship. More importantly, it will allow her to betray The EST of WWE and officially become a villain. This will help Bliss return to being the captivating character fans know and love.

