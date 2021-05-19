3 reasons why Alexa Bliss should continue with her supernatural gimmick and 2 reasons she should not

Alexa Bliss has certainly become a trending topic of conversation because of her polarizing gimmick. Last year, she was unexpectedly featured in a storyline with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend. Since then, her supernatural side has emerged on WWE television, leading to some of the most bizarre segments in today's era.

During this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss played a huge role in The Fiend and Randy Orton's clash. She surprisingly betrayed her onscreen ally, and this particular booking decision led to some controversy, as The Fiend had once again been robbed of a high-stakes victory.

Now more than ever, people are debating whether or not Alexa Bliss' otherworldly saga should proceed further. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the reasons for and against the continuation of her supernatural gimmick in WWE.

#1 Why Alexa Bliss should continue with her supernatural gimmick - It makes her stand out from the women's roster

Even though she's not with the Fiend anymore I'm so happy they let @AlexaBliss_WWE keep this character😈❤ pic.twitter.com/SW45JxUTd9 — Jennifer King (@Jennife82495549) May 18, 2021

WWE's most iconic characters belong to popular eras that ended a long time ago. Perhaps the most iconic gimmick of them all, The Undertaker, was an excellent example of supernatural characters done right.

WWE also has a long list of bizarre personas that couldn't connect with the audience at all. But one can't argue that the mystical nature of such gimmicks leads to a lot of buzz in most cases. While WWE fans may love or hate Alexa Bliss' supernatural saga, she has undoubtedly created a significant brand around her onscreen character.

Day 3 of Alexa Bliss Gif week #WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown - RT & FAV for the Goddess 👻 pic.twitter.com/JBDfLOTeR7 — The Blue Brand 🔵 (@The_Blue_Brand) May 12, 2021

In an era where most women are driven by title pursuits, Bliss doesn't need championship gold to stand out from the crowd. Her increased focus on character development over frequent matches seems quite rare in today's product.

Whether such an approach works or not is a separate discussion, but doing something conspicuously different makes Alexa Bliss a unique act in WWE's current landscape. Based on this specific reason, she must continue with her supernatural gimmick.

