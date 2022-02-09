3 Reasons why Bobby Lashley should lose the WWE Title at the Elimination Chamber and 2 he shouldn't

Bobby Lashley is a two-time WWE Champion, winning his second title nearly a year after his first. He has proved to be a superstar worthy of carrying the title, and his reign was well-received as compared to Big E, whose title reign was viewed as a poorly-handled one.

Lashley proved to be a legitimate world champion, and few superstars could credibly dethrone Brock Lesnar. He is essentially responsible for giving Lesnar the shortest title reign of his WWE tenure.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, The All Mighty will put the title on the line inside the Chamber against five other men - Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles. It's a star-studded affair, and the chances of Lashley's title reign ending early are high.

We look at both scenarios and analyze why it could be good for him to lose the title, and why it isn't good for him to lose it:

#3. Why Bobby Lashley should lose: Riddle vs. Randy Orton can be for the WWE Title at WrestleMania

There was a rumor from PWInsider that Riddle was one of the people originally scheduled to win the Men's Royal Rumble in 2022. While there were differing reports that didn't support this claim, it wouldn't have been surprising if the possibility was considered.

WrestleVotes then went on to report that there was a consideration to make the inevitable Randy Orton vs. Riddle match at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. It seems a bit random, especially since The Original Bro is less than two years into his run on the main roster.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title

However, RK-Bro has worked. Not only does Orton seem to be having the most fun he has had in years, but his association with Riddle has helped elevate the latter and his popularity level has soared. He has gained popularity among a key fanbase that people often underestimate - the casual fans.

The reactions that they get are strong enough that they could easily continue their run as a tag team for another year before breaking up on time for WrestleMania 39. However, knowing WWE, they will likely cause an abrupt and premature break-up, as there seems to be no indication of any dissent between the duo just yet.

With that said, Riddle is one of the contestants in the Elimination Chamber, and it was in February of last year when he dethroned Bobby Lashley to become the United States Champion. While this was merely a stepping stone for Lashley to become the WWE Champion eight days later, it seemed to benefit both men in the long run.

Riddle dethroning him and becoming the WWE Champion would be surprising, although a bit unlikely. If he wins the title, then he should retain it against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

