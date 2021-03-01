3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should headline WWE WrestleMania 37 and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

WWE has relied on Brock Lesnar to give fans some of the biggest matches at WrestleMania events. Lesnar is known as the man who defeated The Undertaker at The Show of Shows to break his streak and has held several top titles going into the pay-per-view.

However, The Beast has been missing from competition since WrestleMania 36 after he was on the receiving end of a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. Lesnar lost his WWE Championship at the event and has been on hiatus ever since.

With WrestleMania 37 just a few weeks away, it seems like the RAW creatives are building up Bobby Lashley, The Miz, and Drew McIntyre. However, Lesnar could soon return to turn things around and once again get into the top scene of the brand.

Since The Beast has been one of the biggest names and has had some stellar matches for the company, the creatives could decide to rely on his experience for WrestleMania once again.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why Brock Lesnar should return to headline WrestleMania 37 and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#5 Should - Brock Lesnar is a household name who can increase ratings at WWE WrestleMania 37

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most well-known names in WWE. Not only is Lesnar famous for his work in the company, but he’s made a huge name for himself in the world of combat sports, too. Lesnar is currently one of the few men who perform under their real name in WWE and his star power has helped him become a big attraction.

The Beast has enjoyed a lighter schedule than almost all other Superstars in WWE for quite some time now. The WWE Universe has had varied opinions on Lesnar’s work, but that has not damaged his name or reputation much, which is more or less bulletproof.

Even though Lesnar lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, he’s still known as arguably the toughest competitor in the company.

The Beast has a huge following, and that can continue to help WWE in the pandemic era. Lesnar could return for a big match at WrestleMania 37 and give the fans exactly what they want at the event.

WWE will be looking to get as many eyes on WrestleMania as possible, and Lesnar is a known name who can pull the audience to the show. This could be the first WrestleMania in years that will not feature an appearance from The Undertaker. Therefore, WWE could rely on Lesnar to fill this gap.

WrestleMania 37 will be held with limited attendance and The Beast’s appearance can likely increase the show’s ratings.