3 reasons Brock Lesnar should retain his title at Royal Rumble and 2 why he shouldn't

06 Jan 2019

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

Royal Rumble 2019 is going to be WWE's first pay-per-view of the year. This is a big PPV and we could expect some great things to happen.

Last year, the company promised a change that will happen in the upcoming weeks. They have also been suffering a lot in terms of viewership so there's no doubt that things are going to be interesting this year.

Brock Lesnar, the Universal Champion, is going to defend his title against Braun Strowman at the show. It has now become a question whether or not Strowman will become the Universal Champion at the show.

Well, we cannot say anything at the moment but, in this article, we will outline why Lesnar should retain his title at Royal Rumble and why he shouldn't.

Let's dive in.

#3 Why he should retain: Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35

Seth Rollins

We have seen multiple matches between Braun Strowman and Braun Lesnar, but the fact still remains the same that the latter always dethrones him.

Other the other, Rollins is taunting Lesnar for his part-time schedule from a very long time. It is something we should not ignore since Rollins is nowhere near the Universal Championship picture.

We could expect that the WWE is planning to do another Lesnar vs Rollins but this time for the Universal Championship. To add some more weight to my point, rumours are suggesting that it is indeed true. Rollins is the biggest babyface wrestler on Monday Night Raw, right now and it would be great to see a match between these two wrestlers at Wrestlemania 35.

WWE could plant seeds for this rivalry with Lesnar attacking the former Intercontinental Champion. This is not the best way to start this rivalry but considering the things that happened, this is more likely to happen.

