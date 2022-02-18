3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022 and 3 reasons why he shouldn’t

Brock Lesnar is the odds-on favorite to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match and walk out with the WWE Championship this Saturday. He will join top RAW Superstars in a bid to dethrone Bobby Lashley as the reigning WWE Champion.

Interestingly, The All Mighty is the only superstar in this title bout who has previously won inside the Elimination Chamber match.

Here, we look at the biggest arguments in favor of The Beast Incarnate's potential title win at Elimination Chamber and against the same.

#6 Should win the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar gets a champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

It wasn’t surprising to see the 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar pick Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate wanted to settle the score with The Tribal Chief.

First, he couldn’t beat Reigns after the latter resorted to outside interference. Their rematch at Day 1 was canceled when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. This led to Brock Lesnar competing for the WWE Championship and winning the title.

He then put it on the line in a highly-anticipated match against Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty emerged victorious after Reigns’ surprise interference which ultimately motivated Lesnar to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and win the 30-man battle.

He then confirmed Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania but added that he wants to square off in a champion vs. champion match.

Allowing Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title would set up an epic Winner Takes All match at The Show of Shows, which could lead to the unification of the two titles. It would be better if WWE decides to combine the two championships to raise the stakes.

The company books both the titles as world championships, but the Universal title needs a second thought. It is equivalent to crowning the Miss Universe every year when the participants are clearly from just one planet.

Even if WWE decides against unifying both the titles, the champion vs. champion concept is quite appealing when it involves Lesnar and Reigns facing each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Shouldn’t win the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar already has a guaranteed title shot

Winning the 2022 Royal Rumble has already given Brock Lesnar a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 38. He is set to face Roman Reigns, and it would undoubtedly account for a high-profile feud leading to an epic main event. Thus, it is valid to raise questions about Lesnar requiring a title on the road to WrestleMania.

Between Reigns’ long-term schemes and Paul Heyman’s betrayal, there’s already enough for the creative team to develop a compelling storyline. And Lesnar, one of the most prolific entertainers in the pro-wrestling business, doesn’t really need a title to make himself look strong in a feud.

He has destroyed The Bloodline members on multiple occasions and didn’t need gold to prove himself superior during most of their interactions.

As mentioned before, there is not an absolute need for a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania unless there’s a title unification on the horizon.

