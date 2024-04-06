3 Reasons why Bronson Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Stamford-based Promotion hosted this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, in which Bronson Reed emerged as the victor.

Reed and Ivar were the final two. Ultimately, Big Bronson sent Ivar over the top rope to secure the victory.

That said, let's discuss three reasons why Bronson Reed won this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Rumble on SmackDown.

#3. A kickstart post-WrestleMania push for Bronson Reed

One major reason Reed is the winner of this year's battle royal is that the company might intend to push after WrestleMania 40.

Earlier, there were reports around the Elimination Chamber Premium Live event that the company had plans to have the Australian star wrestle in his home country in a title bout against Seth Rollins. However, plans were scrapped after The Visionary suffered an injury.

So, with the victory in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the company seems to be generating momentum for Bronson Reed to eventually book him in a title feud after the Showcase of Immortals.

#2. Due to absence from WrestleMania card

Another potential reason for Reed's surprise victory on Friday Night might be his absence from The Grandest Stage of Them All card. Earlier, he was engaged in a quest for the Intercontinental Championship shot at WrestleMania 40 when he competed in a Gauntlet match on Monday Night RAW. However, Sami Zayn secured the spot against the Ring General in a title bout.

So, a victory in this historic battle royal might be a payoff from Triple H to the 35-year-old for his absence from the WrestleMania card this year. Last year, a similar scenario unfolded with Bobby Lashley, as The All Mighty was absent from the 'Mania card but won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before the show.

#1. Bronson Reed is the best option for the same

Over the past few months, Reed has experienced positive growth in terms of getting reactions from the live crowd. The former NXT North American Champion has impressed the fans with his in-ring skills.

With this positive growth, Reed seems to be the best option for the company to win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

A victory in this high-profile, over-the-top-rope match will also lead to Reed becoming the talk of the town among the WWE Universe and eventually aid in his popularity growth.

This also added an accolade to his WWE career, which eventually helped the company book Bronson Reed better in the forthcoming months.

