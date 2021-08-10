3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair could consider an AEW move & 2 reasons for her to stay in WWE 

Could celebrated WWE star Charlotte Flair move to AEW? There has been a lot of talk about this recently and yes, there are pros and cons to be considered in either case.

So, here is the money question for Charlotte Flair. When her WWE contract is eventually up, does she stay in the company or does she move to AEW?

#3 Charlotte Flair may pick AEW over WWE because of Ric Flair and Andrade!

Andrade, who achieved a fair amount of success in the WWE NXT brand, could only replicate a fraction of that on RAW. It remains to be seen how well he fares in AEW, but the pairing with Vickie Guerrero and later, Chavo Guerrero, indicate that Tony Khan has big plans for him. Andrade is likely to be the face of the Latino division for the company, going forward.

No, Ric Flair has not been confirmed as a part of the AEW roster, but it's very likely that the WWE Hall of Famer will head there soon. On the one hand, it's a place where he could potentially align with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard (and maybe Sting?) to form a version of The Four Horsemen. Additionally, because Andrade is a part of the roster, Flair may want to make his way there!

Why wouldn't Charlotte Flair want to be with her family in AEW? In all likelihood, she would be happier there with those she loves by her side!

