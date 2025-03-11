3 Reasons why CM Punk lost to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended up with Roman Reigns attacking CM Punk and Seth Rollins during the show. However, the actions of the Original Tribal Chief inadvertently helped The Visionary as he dragged Rollins out of the Steel Cage, leading to his victory over The Second City Saint.

Though the loss of Punk wasn't directly via pinfall or submission, Seth still holds one victory over The Voice of the Voiceless. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why CM Punk lost to Seth Rollins on the latest episode of the red brand.

#3. To give Seth Rollins momentum ahead of WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk are now highly likely to clash in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Thus, Rollins defeating Punk could be a strategic move to give the Visionary momentum heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

Recently, we have seen that Seth has contested in major high-profile matches but has only been able to secure victories in a few. Therefore, this win, despite Reigns' aid, appears crucial for him to position himself strongly for WrestleMania 41.

#2. To open doors for another CM Punk & Seth Rollins match in the near future

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have clashed in multiple matches since the comeback of Punk in WWE. However, in most matches, The Best in the World emerged as the winner. So, this victory of Rollins over Punk could set the stage for another showdown between them in the near future.

WWE has seemingly paused the Seth and Punk singles feud with the introduction of the Original Tribal Chief. However, their singles rivalry could be rejuvenated any time the Stamford-based promotion wanted. This could happen around SummerSlam this year or at any other major PLE.

#1. CM Punk's victory could have made the ending more predictable

While the conclusion of the Steel Cage match had Roman Reigns as its main highlight, it would have been more predictable if CM Punk had emerged victorious against Rollins. The Second City Saint also defeated the former Shield member during the RAW debut on Netflix.

This would have shown that the victory of The Best in the World could be more evident in nature. Therefore, it's somewhat better that the company decided to have Punk lose to Rollins in the Steel Cage match rather than granting another win to the 46-year-old star.

