5 Reasons why Roman Reigns attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns returned to action by targeting CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW. As Rollins was basking in his potential win over The Best in the World, The Tribal Chief showed up to pull Rollins out of the cage.

The move won The Visionary, but he hardly won the night. Reigns then returned the favor from the Royal Rumble by attacking and stomping his one-time ally several times.

He also speared CM Punk in the cage after Paul Heyman tried to help his friend up after the match. Roman Reigns likely targeted Rollins and Punk on WWE RAW for the next five reasons.

#5. It pops the ending of RAW from Madison Square Garden

Since RAW took place in what WWE considers its "Mecca" of all arenas, commentators took time to bring up past cage matches in the famous arena.

Michael Cole also mentioned how John Cena returned from injury and won the Royal Rumble in the same arena. WWE holds Madison Square Garden in extremely high regard.

Having one of its biggest names return during the main event reiterates that MSG is the company's most important arena or venue. Bookers and commentators treat Roman Reigns that way as well.

#4. Revenge on CM Punk for eliminating him in the Royal Rumble

Despite WWE coining Rumble matches as "Every man/woman for themselves," bookers always use eliminations to set up programs for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Friends and enemies always factor into elimination spots, and Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins did that in the 2025 match. The Best in the World sent Rollins and Reigns packing from the match.

The Tribal Chief didn't understand why Punk would do that even though he didn't want to team with The Best in the World at WarGames last November.

He wouldn't have had a problem dumping Punk from the match. Since The Best in the World cost him a chance to win back his title, Reigns attacked The Second City Saint.

#3. It sets up a triple threat for WrestleMania 41

Once CM Punk failed to win the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, it appeared he'd be in a non-title triple threat against two of his former charges.

He brought Rollins, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose to the main roster as the Shield. Punk fought with and against the iconic faction and has tangled with both stars since his WWE return in late 2023.

Since officials chose Cena and Jey Uso as challengers for WrestleMania 41, three of the company's other huge names were left without direction.

After the WarGames, the Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and now RAW, the path to a three-man showdown between former allies and enemies is a reality.

#2. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are destined to fight forever

Some wrestlers are destined to fight each other forever. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels had iconic feuds, as did "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and the Rock.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defined what a top women's feud could be. Since their time together in the Shield, savvy fans knew WWE would revisit their alliance and enmity several times throughout their careers.

They did so when Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and when he cashed in Money in the Bank at The Show of Shows.

Reigns then ruled WWE for four years as the Tribal Chief, with The Visionary valiantly opposing his tyranny. Michael Cole justifies Roman's actions against Seth due to their long history but doesn't consider it the other way.

#1. The Elimination Chamber was about big moments

One massive reason Roman Reigns attacked Rollins and Punk on RAW was the Elimination Chamber. Costing both of his foes a shot at a title would have made sense at the Chamber PLE.

However, WWE booked Randy Orton and Jade Cargill to return to the event. Their returns weren't even the biggest talking point of the PLE. John Cena's heel turn after winning the Chamber match dominated news after the show.

Had Roman Reigns returned at the PLE instead of on RAW, it would have diminished one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. Spacing out returns allows each performer to receive recognition rather than being overshadowed.

