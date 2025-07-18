3 Reasons why CM Punk should be the man to dethrone Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk will once again get a World Title shot, this time against Gunther. The Best in the World faced John Cena in an Undisputed Title match at Night of Champions but failed to win the gold.

However, he won the Gauntlet match on RAW this week. This sets up The Ring General against The Second City Saint for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Voice of the Voiceless should be the one to dethrone the Imperium leader at WWE SummerSlam.

#3. CM Punk dethroning Gunther won't make him look weak

One reason why CM Punk should be the one to dethrone Gunther is because of the legacy of The Second City Saint. If Punk beats The Ring General at SummerSlam, it won't make him look weak.

The veteran has defeated many legendary stars in the past, making it a realistic possibility for him to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion at the upcoming premium live event.

Even after this, WWE can still strongly book the 37-year-old star as Punk defeating Gunther won't much affect his overall momentum.

#2. The Best in the World is strong enough for ratings and ticket sales

According to recent reports, Triple H is currently very high on Gunther. However, many backstage higher-ups believe that The Ring General isn't getting a strong enough reaction from the crowd, and that this won't be sufficient for ratings or ticket sales.

Talking about CM Punk, he always draws a huge crowd from the WWE Universe whenever he appears. Not only that, but Punk also proves himself as a major rating attraction for the company, as evidenced by the social media views his appearances generate.

This makes him a better choice to be the World Heavyweight Champion, providing another reason why he should dethrone Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. CM Punk deserves another World title reign in WWE

Since making his WWE return in 2023, CM Punk has delivered many banger matches. Also, his feud with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has been marked as one of the greatest rivalries in recent history.

The legendary star has also achieved the feat of main eventing WrestleMania this year against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The performance Punk has delivered since his comeback has made him a worthy star to become World Champion once again. For this, SummerSlam 2025 appears to be the perfect location.

