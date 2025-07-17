4 things that may happen if CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk's victory in the gauntlet match on this week’s WWE RAW has officially set the stage for an epic clash against current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at this year’s SummerSlam. The PLE is indeed shaping up to be the Biggest Party of the Summer, not to mention that it will be the first SummerSlam to be held on two consecutive nights.

Punk proved that he is one of the forces to be reckoned with in WWE, and should he win against The Ring General, the impact could be significant for the Stamford-based promotion. Such a win would create new storylines and angles, and the WWE Universe would be intrigued and excited for the future.

Check out four things that might go down if The Second City Saint wins the World Heavyweight Championship below.

#4. Roman Reigns turns on CM Punk

Roman, Roman Reigns! (Image credits: wwe.com)

A CM Punk championship win at SummerSlam 2025 could lead to a shocking betrayal by none other than the returning Roman Reigns.

Reigns made his epic comeback this week on RAW when he saved Jey Uso and Punk from getting crushed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Fans witnessed that there is still tension between OTC1 and The Second City Saint, suggesting that something is on the horizon between the two Heyman guys.

There is a possibility that Reigns might target Punk to reassert his dominance, leading to a high-stakes match at this year’s Clash in Paris. However, it is not yet certain whether Reigns will still be full-time post-SummerSlam, as he was reportedly cast as Akuma for an upcoming Street Fighter film.

#3. Drew McIntyre reignites their feud

Expand Tweet

If Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at this year’s SummerSlam, there is also a possibility that Drew McIntyre might rekindle their feud. Especially considering it was Punk who cost him the very same title at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior’s recent social media post about a Punk vs. Gunther match at this year’s SummerSlam suggests that his feud with the Straight Edge Superstar is likely far from over. McIntyre also has a match at the upcoming PLE, where he formed an alliance with Logan Paul as they are pitted against the tag team of Randy Orton and singer/songwriter Jelly Roll. To that end, McIntyre could appear post-match to make his intent for a championship pursuit known.

#2. Jey Uso challenges him for the World Heavyweight Championship

Yeeting in the middle of a match. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Main Event Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship reign was cut short when Gunther reclaimed the title back in June. He could reclaim this lost glory by taking the chance and challenging CM Punk for the title if he wins it against Gunther at this year’s SummerSlam.

The WWE Universe witnessed Punk, Jey, and the returning Roman Reigns fend off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the gauntlet match during this week’s RAW. However, WWE’s penchant for turning allies into rivals could see The Bloodline’s former right-hand man battle it out against CM Punk for the championship, probably at Clash in Paris.

#1. Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam?

There is still that possibility. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins may be sidelined due to an unfortunate injury, but his hatred for CM Punk could serve as his driving force to ruin everything for Chicago’s very own.

CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at SummerSlam could see a surprise appearance from Rollins alongside Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Capitalizing on a battle-bruised Punk, The Visionary could still cash in his Money in the Bank contract and be reunited with the championship.

As of writing, there is still no concrete diagnosis on the extent of The Visionary’s injury, though it was mentioned that he could be out for an extended period of time. Whatever the diagnosis, it is almost certain that Rollins could still get involved to some extent.

