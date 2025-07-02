4 Directions for Jey Uso following WWE RAW

This week’s episode of RAW saw Jey Uso coming in for a huge save, as he thwarted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from flattening Sami Zayn after their tag team match. The crowd erupted as The YEET Master delivered vicious chair shots to Seth Rollins’ henchmen.

Such a heroic moment certainly hints at what lies ahead for the OG Bloodline member. With the aforementioned actions of Jey, he could be stirring another storyline that the WWE Universe should watch out for. Check out these four plausible angles that could happen down the road:

#4. He could feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Who's Paul Heyman calling, by the way? [Image via WWE.com]

Since Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were at the receiving end of Jey Uso’s fiery save, this could set up a feud between him and the bulky brutes.

The two superstars launched a post-match attack on Penta and Sami Zayn after beating the babyface duo in a tag team match. Things will certainly get interesting in the coming weeks, considering how the former World Heavyweight Champion reacted and how volatile Rollins’ powerhouse duo is.

#3. Jey Uso could form a tag team with Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is without a doubt a marked man after his huge save on this week’s RAW. Reed and Breakker will certainly return the favor to the 39-year-old whenever they get the opportunity and will make sure he gets it good.

Sami Zayn—after seeing what his friend did—could suggest a team-up, as they are both acquainted with how Seth Rollins’ faction works. The two superstars have chemistry since they have a shared history as part of the OG Bloodline.

Provided that a tag team partnership is forged between them, the babyfaces may collide with not only Rollins’ stablemates but also other tag teams on RAW, especially the newly crowned World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

#2. Jey Uso could ally with Sami Zayn and Penta

Both Sami Zayn and Penta have been at odds with Seth Rollins and his crew of late. Now that Jey Uso has also gotten involved, it is likely that the trio will ally to tackle The Visionary and Co.

With the aforementioned chemistry of Zayn and Jey being further buffed up with Penta’s high-flying moves, it will be interesting to witness how this babyface faction counters The Visionary’s powerhouse stable.

#1. A short-term rivalry with Seth Rollins’ faction before his next world title shot, potentially at SummerSlam

Provided that the Jey Uso-Sami Zayn-Penta alliance comes to fruition, fans can expect a clash of styles between them and Seth Rollins’ team. Further, such an angle could lead Jey to another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at this year’s SummerSlam.

Main Event Jey’s World Heavyweight Championship reign was cut short by Gunther last month. To that end, The YEET Master could use this short-term rivalry with Rollins’ faction to further solidify his worthiness in the world title picture, not to mention a huge threat to The Visionary’s plans of becoming a world champion.

This would be an interesting narrative since both CM Punk and LA Knight are also itching to get their hands on Mr. Money in the Bank.

