Roman Reigns and CM Punk; Rhea Ripley teams up with a former champion? 5 Unexpected tag teams that could be formed in WWE

WWE's unpredictability keeps fans guessing what will happen next with their favorite Superstars' storylines. One of the angles the company likes to explore is an unexpected alliance between Superstars, as it is one of the sure-fire ways to shake things up with the weekly narratives.

While there are sometimes seeds laid for team-ups between top talents, others take fans by surprise with unlikely partnerships. Check out these Superstars that could emerge as tag partners and pique the interest of the WWE Universe.

#5. Blake Monroe and Tiffany Stratton

Both Blake Monroe (f.k.a. Mariah May in AEW) and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton could form an interesting alliance if their in-ring personalities are anything to go by.

Monroe and Stratton share a flair for theatrics and glamor, making them a natural fit as a tag team. But do not let their looks fool you, as these pretty faces have shown how impressive they are inside the squared circle.

Monroe may still be in NXT, but considering her work back in AEW, she will likely get a main roster call-up in no time.

#4. Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn would be an unlikely alliance in WWE

Karrion Kross could finally be getting that long-awaited push as he is bound to lock horns with Sami Zayn at this year’s Night of Champions. They may be at odds with each other as of late, but with Zayn’s chances of becoming a WWE Champion dwindling due to tough competition, he might come to his senses and realize that everything Kross said to him was right all along.

WWE could create an angle where Kross guides Zayn into embracing the dark side like him, and this could draw fans as they witness the former Intercontinental Champion’s transition to being a heel.

Kross has a ruthless playstyle, and Zayn is still a fan favorite. If they team up, both the singles and tag team divisions in WWE will be put on notice.

#3. A Raquel Rodriguez-Roxanne Perez partnership is already unfolding

This week’s edition of RAW saw Roxanne Perez giving Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez a helping hand during her in-ring altercation with Rhea Ripley. This pretty much confirms that they are bound to form a partnership and possibly replace Liv Morgan as the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

With Morgan sidelined due to an injury, Perez’s prodigy status to be paired with the towering Rodriguez will certainly make them a formidable duo. However, it is expected that it will have complications by the time Morgan returns, adding depth to the Judgment Day storyline.

Such a partnership could elevate both Superstars on the main roster and, at the same time, make the tag titles relevant.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer

As for Rhea Ripley, who got outnumbered during the aforementioned scuffle, she could find an ally in the former NXT and North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. If their meetup during the latter’s interview was anything to go by, it may well seem that WWE could be hinting at a potential team-up.

The former Women's World Champion’s aggressive style would be an interesting fusion with Vaquer’s hybrid move set of Lucha-strong (lucha libre and strong style). Mami could really use some help, especially now that she’s feuding with Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Can they get along in fighting a common foe? (Image credits: wwe.com)

We have already seen Roman Reigns and CM Punk work together in a match during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames. With the betrayal that happened to them at WrestleMania 41 at the hands of Paul Heyman when he favored Seth Rollins, there is the possibility that these two Superstars could be forming the most epic alliance yet.

Rollins assembling a faction consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and his former Wiseman (possibly dubbed as the stable’s “Oracle”) would be more than enough reason for Reigns and Punk to set aside their differences and team up. Provided their partnership comes to fruition, their alliance could set up clashes that are expected to be a huge draw.

